Hi loves. Today I want to show you how to practice to be a better person. It's always good idea to try to be better.

1. Stop comparing yourself to the others

If you will constantly compare yourself to the others you will be sad but mostly you will be jealous. you will be jealous of what you don't have and who you aren't. but you can't do that, you have to realize you are you and that's your power.

2. Know your worth.

How i said earlier you are you and that's your power. Don't let anybody treat you poorly, because you don't deserve it.

3. Responde with kindness to hate

I know. This one is hard because when you see hate coment or someone is insulting you, your first instinct is say something back with hate. But you have to realize you are smarter and kinder and you have to stop hate by kindness. My bigggest inspiration with this is Zendaya, she is so mature. Mature people are smart and they don't lower themself on their haters level.

4. Listen more

We all have that one person in our life who doesn't listen to our problems and they always talk about themself. I can imagine that you don't like it so don't do it too. Good friends listen and help. Then they will tell their stuff and that's the circle of friendship.

5. Pay attention to person who talks to you not your phone

Duh? That's so rude. If someone is talking to you just listen and don't scrole your phone. It can wait. You don't want to make others feel bad and show them that you are bored.

6. Compliment and do small things

Such as complimenting someone's outfit or makeup. Tell them something nice, held door for someone, make their day better. You will see how much impact you can make by your words.

7. Say please, thank you - be polite

You will show how mature you are. With simple words such as goodbye, have a nice day you show that you are well behaved.

8. Pay attention to small things

I love when my friends of family members remeber details that i said them eairler. It shows me it wasn't waste of my time to talking to them.

9. Don't ignore suffering of others

If you see someone hurt don't just ignore it. You don't know what is going on inside of their head. Simple ,,how are you?" can help alot. People have tendency to ignore others and they only focus on theirs problems.

10. Be more open minded, don't judge eaisly

You never know what battle is someone fighting. Don't judge people by their race, sexuality etc., that is something I can't stand.

11. Accept your past, your insecurities

This is so hard. Even I battle with accepting everyday. There is so much things we don't like about yourselfs. We live in past and we bring it to the presence. But it can hurt you and people you love. You have to realize what was done is done and now you have time to change it or make it better. Don't stuck in your past, it's already gone.

12. Love yourself

Another hard thing. We live in century where we are daily judge by our appereance, we have to look perfect, we compare ourselfs to the others. When you don't love yourself there is small chance of someone loving you. You have to realize what you don't like about yourself. Then you have to ask yourself if it is something you can change - you can? do it. you can't? accept who you are. You will find someone who will loves your with all your flaws. I promise.

13. Read more books

In knowledge is power. If you read books you can improve your vocebulary and you can have chats about interesting topics.

14. Donate or help someone in need

Only if you can. It doesn't have to be giving money there is lots of ways to help people in need.

15. Give

Don't take things as granted. Give your mom flowers, treat your friend with food.

16. Self Development

Pratice your confidence, listen actively, get along with yourserf, wake up early, be more productive, find what you love, become more mindful, work on your mindset

17. Surrender yourself with good people

So important. Your behavior, your decisions are based on 5 people in your life. If you spend time with someone who is negative, jealous, mean, judgemental - you will be to. Their mindset will effect you.

18. Self care

Take care of yourself. Paint your nails, exercise, buy clothes that you feel good in, do your makeup, buy yourself coffee, treat yourself, take nap after school or work. We are dealing with stress and pressure so we need to treat ourselfs!

19. Let go of anger

Letting go of anger isn't always easy, but the first step in anger management is learning more about recognizing anger and knowing what to do when you feel angry in your life. Remind yourself that maybe that person who cut you off in traffic was distracted by something challenging in their own life. If a friend seems to be rude to you, inquire about how their day is going and find out if there's more that you don't know.

20. Don't Make Excuses, don't promise things you can't keep

For my personally I will give you a example. My friend asks me if I want to go out on Friday. I will say yes because I don't want to make her sad or fight with her. But I already know I will not go. That is so bad! What is worse is that i will make excuses that are not true. Another example is making excuses when you have to do your work. Don't do it. And learn to how to say no!

21. Practice Forgiveness

Forgive yourself. Forgive others. Hate will only kills you. Forgivness is taking the knife out your own back and not using it to hurt anyone else. No matter how they hurt you.