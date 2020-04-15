Inspired by
1. Would you ever be in a relationship with someone of the same gender as you?
2. Would you die for someone you love?
3. Do you consider yourself a bad person?
4. What do you think or yourself and do you love yourself?
5. Have you ever gotten drunk?
6. What's a bad habit of yours?
7. Do you believe in forgiving and forgetting?
8. Would you ever do drugs?
9. Would you ever be in a relationship with someone 10+ years older than you?
10. Would you ever have kids?
11. What's the weirdest thing you've ever eaten?
12. Would you ever cuss out your parents?
13. Are you a "republican" or "democrat"?
14. Money or fame?
15. Have you ever stolen anything?
16. Do you believe in revenge?
17. How sarcastic are you on a scale of 1-10?
18. Dark or light colors?
19. What color is the shirt you're wearing right now?
20. What's your dream car?
21. Are you a romantic?
22. Do you need affection?
23. If you were to have a partner, rate the following from most important to least important ; money, intelligence, looks, loyalty, humor, kindness
24. Do you believe in second chances?
25. Who understands you the most?
26. What is your favorite room in your house and why?
27. Do you believe in soulmates?
28. Who was the last person you held hands with?
29. Go-to pick up line?
30. Daytime or nighttime?
31. If you had a sibling, would you rather they be older or younger? and what gender?
32. What's the story behind your instagram username 'winnin_loser'?
33. What was the saddest news you heard?
34. Do you believe in magic?
35. Get the book nearest to you and choose a sentence out of page 18
36. Have you ever confessed to a crush?
37. What did you wanna be when you were little?
38. If you were to create a brand, what would it be called?
39. Do you like your given name?
40. What are your favorite girl names?
41. What song are you listening to as you type this question?
42. What item did you absolutely need as a child?