1. Would you ever be in a relationship with someone of the same gender as you?

I've been in a relationship with a girl if you can define it as a relationship. I was 14-15 and wanted to try new things, also I thought I was in love with her, but that wasn't the case. I feel bad for doing this, cuz she was really into me. And I probably won't be in a relationship with a girl again. I'm straight. Probably. I was never attracted to a girl in that way.

2. Would you die for someone you love?

To love them that much I have to be sure in their loyalty, that's why it would be hard to die for a friend, leaving my family behind. But for my family... in a heartbeat.

3. Do you consider yourself a bad person?

No.

4. What do you think or yourself and do you love yourself?

I was toxic at some point. I used to hate myself, but not anymore. I changed. I'm still trying to fully love myself, yes, but I learned to respect the person I am now. I think what I've done before doesn't define me, because I'm a good person, kind, loving and loyal. Sometimes weird and distant, but still friendly.

5. Have you ever gotten drunk?

Yes. My first time was when I was 15, I think.

6. What's a bad habit of yours?

Smoking.

7. Do you believe in forgiving and forgetting?

I don't think so. I'm willing to forgive when what's done to me doesn't affect me anymore, but I don't have the ability to forget things. It doesn't really matter what I want, I remember everything. Guess it's just strong memory.

8. Would you ever do drugs?

I've smoked weed. Some people say it's not a drug, but recently I did a research. But nothing stronger. If I would I can't say, probably not.

9. Would you ever be in a relationship with someone 10+ years older than you?

Hell, yes. Most of my celebrity crushes are at least ten years older than me. The age doesn't bother me at all.

10. Would you ever have kids?

I hope so.

11. What's the weirdest thing you've ever eaten?

Leaves. And also pasta with honey, it's weird.

12. Would you ever cuss out your parents?

Of course not. Doesn't matter how angry I am at them, I won't do this, because I have respect and they don't deserve it after everything they've done for me.

13. Are you a "republican" or "democrat"?

I'm not American, but Donald Trump is a republican, so I guess I'm a democrat.

14. Money or fame?

I've always wanted to be famous. And when you're famous, you have money. So...

15. Have you ever stolen anything?

No.

16. Do you believe in revenge?

Well... kind of. I believe that people want to make the one who did them wrong, feel the same way they do. And I want to say I'm not like this, but I am. But to let the thought of revenge consume your whole life... noo, this shit is not worth it.

17. How sarcastic are you on a scale of 1-10?

12

18. Dark or light colors?

I can't choose. Both.

19. What color is the shirt you're wearing right now?

Black.

20. What's your dream car?

I don't know. Chevrolet Impala, haha

21. Are you a romantic?

Yes, I think so.

22. Do you need affection?

Yes.

23. If you were to have a partner, rate the following from most important to least important ; money, intelligence, looks, loyalty, humor, kindness

loyalty, intelligence, looks, kindness, humor, money

24. Do you believe in second chances?

Sometimes

25. Who understands you the most?

My sister.

26. What is your favorite room in your house and why?

My room.

27. Do you believe in soulmates?

Yes.

28. Who was the last person you held hands with?

I don't remember.

29. Go-to pick up line?

I don't flirt.

30. Daytime or nighttime?

Nighttime.

31. If you had a sibling, would you rather they be older or younger? and what gender?

I have a younger sister, but it would be nice if we had an older brother to annoy, haha

32. What's the story behind your instagram username 'winnin_loser'?

Well... I'm a loser, but I always win.

33. What was the saddest news you heard?

I don't remember.

34. Do you believe in magic?

Yes.

35. Get the book nearest to you and choose a sentence out of page 18

"Women are naturally secretive, and they like to do their own secreting." - The adventures and memoirs of Sherlock Holmes

36. Have you ever confessed to a crush?

My last 'normal' crush was when I was 13. Since then only celebrities, haha. But yes, I've confessed to one of them when I was a kid.

37. What did you wanna be when you were little?

A singer, an actress and a writer.

38. If you were to create a brand, what would it be called?

Noticedfent. It's the word "confident" but the letters are mixed up. Also "noticed" and "fent". Fent is a mindstate experiencing delight and cheer.

39. Do you like your given name?

Meh... not sure.

40. What are your favorite girl names?

Katherina, Rebekah, Hope

41. What song are you listening to as you type this question?

The Weeknd - Blinding lights

42. What item did you absolutely need as a child?

One of theseee