Hello everyone!

Right now, I'm on the 31st day of quarantine.

The first two weeks were so difficult I couldn't find anything to do and I was so bored I wouldn't even leave my bed.

When the third week of quarantine arrived though, something in my mind suddenly changed.

I decided that if I had to stay inside, I would make the best out of it.

Goal setting

The first thing I did was set some goals. I have always wanted to learn french, to start my own blog and to build a healthy routine so I'm focusing on that.

On my previous article I have the apps I use to help me achieve my goals so check it out!

Getting organised

It is very important to be organised and have a schedule even in this time so you can focus on what matters and be productive! I downloaded a printable weekly schedule and I wrote everything I want to do in my day- from my breakfast to what I'm gonna study each day and what series I'll watch before bedtime.

I'm also cleaning my computer from all the files I don't need. They take so much space and make it difficult to find what I'm looking for.

The next step is to declutter my room as well!

Getting motivated

It is difficult to put everything together so I needed help. I am watching tutorials about recipies, morning routines, workouts and home decluttering all the time to get some ideas and start somewhere.

Staying healthy

It's also very important to stay in shape these days. Searching workouts on youtube can really help if you don't know what to do! Just be sure you will select a good workout for your level of fitness- nothing too difficult if you're not used to it.

Selfcare

Just three things: sleep, face masks and meditation. You need enough sleep to stay energised and healthy, face masks to help your skin glow and meditation will help you relax, relieve stress and free your mind.

That's all for today!

𝓮 ♡

See you in the next article!! ♥