So a while back I had posted an article similar to this and it kind of blew up, so here are some more studying tips for you! Good luck on school :)

1. PLAN! having a planner or calendar that is regularly updated is ideal! for example, when I have a ten page paper to write I will split it up into 3-4 days. Day 1 will be my outline with sources, day 2 will be writing the first 3 pages and making the rest of the outline more detailed, and days 3 and 4 will be to finish the remainder of the paper. This was you do not stress yourself out as much as you would by doing it all in 2 days.

2. TAKE BREAKS! every 30 minutes to an hour, take a short break. Grab some snacks, stretch, but do NOT open another website such as Netflix or youtube. Do not do it. This break should be about 5-10 minutes, enough for you to relax.

3. USE ANALOGIES! when youre struggling with a concept or idea, try to think how you would explain it to someone else, maybe someone who’s younger than you. Analogies are incredibly helpful as they draw connections in your brain from something you know really well to something you’re struggling with.

4. STOP OVER HIGHLIGHTING! this is so useless. Only highlight IMPORTANT things, not a whole paragraph

5. REWRITE NOTES! when youre writing in class during a lecture, notes can turn out messy and impossible to read. Take time out of your day after class to rewrite these notes. Rewriting things over and over again has been proven to help remembering the concept.

