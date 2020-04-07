❝ Writers aren't exactly people... They are a whole bunch of people trying to be one person. ❞

I feel like there is no need to tell you that we are living in strange times right now. Whether it's because your school is closed, your work has taken a break, or if you are staying home because of what is happening in the world - most of us are self-isolating and staying inside as much as we can.

One thing is sure: we all spend the time in self-isolating differently. Some read, some pray, some meditate, some exercise and some are meeting their shadows. Today, I want to help those who write to heal and calm their nerves in these times.

Writing takes you to another world - another universe - and if that is what you need right now, an escape, then you should keep reading. Because in this article, you will find 60 dialogue starters for your creative writing. Are you struggling with inspiration to write a scene or a story as a whole? Or maybe you want to add a plot to your everlasting daydream? Hopefully, this article will help you get started.

The prompts will be sorted into different categories; different moods for the setting of your story: Romantic, action-filled, sad, and sassy and humorous. Enjoy!

ROMANTIC DIALOGUE STARTERS

1 ―

"I'm so stupid to make the mistake of falling in love with my best friend."

2 ―

"It's already past midnight. Do you want to stay awake with me?"

3 ―

"You never cease to amaze me."

4 ―

"I plan to get to know you."

5 ―

"I wanted to see you again."

6 ―

"I think I am in love with you, and that scares me to death."

7 ―

"It's like the opposite of love at first sight. One day I looked at him and realized that I suddenly saw him in a different light than I had the night before. I think I'm falling for him."

8 ―

"I dreamt about you last night."

10 ―

"She set fire to the world, but never let a flame touch him."

11 ―

"Sometimes I look at the moon when I feel lonely hoping that somewhere, he is looking at it, too."

12 ―

"Real love doesn't meet you at your best, she had figured. It meets you in your mess."

13 ―

"He had eyes like rain and hair like waves and a soul as vast and deep as the ocean. I guess I didn't mind drowning in him."

14 ―

"They were one soul in two bodies."

15 ―

"Thank you for loving me when I still tasted of heartache and war."

16 ―

"I found love where I never thought I would find it: right in front of me."

17 ―

"This was the man I loved. A little bit messy. A little bit ruined. A beautiful disaster, just like me."

18 ―

"I don't think you will ever realize, you changed everything for me."

19 ―

"Everyone sees how you look at him."

20 ―

"It wasn't before I kissed him that I realized that I didn't want anyone new. I have always wanted you, and only you."

ACTION DIALOGUE STARTERS

21 ―

"You're a fool. Even you can't stop what's about to come."

22 ―

"The only solution we had was to stand up and fight."

23 ―

"If you think this has a happy ending, you haven't been paying attention."

24 ―

"Do you realize what you have done? What you have started?"

25 ―

"Can you remember the way you died?"

26 ―

"Whose blood is that?"

27 ―

"I said we were safer, not safe."

28 ―

"I don't need to look pretty while slicing people in half, you know."

29 ―

"If one of us is dying tonight, we should all die together."

30 ―

"We were like gods and goddesses at the dawning of the world."

31 ―

"She will burn down your kingdom - herself with it - if it means your ruin."

32 ―

"Sometimes fear does not subside, and you must do it afraid."

33 ―

"He could feel his death creeping upon him."

34 ―

"Some people survive the chaos and that is how they grow. And some people thrive in chaos because chaos is all they know."

35 ―

"She is going to the house to take them down - to take them all down."

36 ―

"She was her father's daughter, but she had inherited her mother's black anger. And it burned through her like a chemical fire, brief and devastating and utterly unstoppable."

37 ―

"You're playing my game now."

38 ―

"I felt the fear and did it anyway."

39 ―

"Do not go gentle into that good night; rage, rage against the dying of the light."

40 ―

"You were born a leader. No throne or crown is needed."

SAD DIALOGUE STARTERS

41 ―

"I feel like everybody is miles away from me."

42 ―

"She didn't sob or wail. Her grief was horribly discreet but as persistent and almost as silent as bleeding from an unstitched wound."

43 ―

"Can't you see that I am trying?"

44 ―

"I'm not fine. I know that I said that I was fine, but I am not."

45 ―

"It is better this way."

46 ―

"I had no choice."

47 ―

"The nightmares still haven't stopped, and she was now doubting what was real and what was not."

48 ―

"How terrible it is to love something that death can touch."

49 ―

"Mother, I have pasts inside me I did not bury properly. Some nights, your daughter tears herself apart yet heals in the morning."

50 ―

"They told me you were gone, and I screamed and wailed as loud as I could, hoping that you could hear me on your way to heaven and turn to come back to me."

SASSY / HUMOROUS DIALOUGE STARTERS

51 ―

"How do we keep getting into these situations? Ten years of friendship, and I still don't know."

52 ―

"I am trying to have a serious conversation with you."/"And I'm trying to subtly avoid it."

53 ―

"Are you even listening?"/"Yes, it just takes me a while to process so much stupid all at once."

54 ―

"I didn't do it! Oh wait... Yes, I did do that."

55 ―

"You look so unapproachable."/"And yet, here you are."

56 ―

"I didn't do it. I'm only laughing because whoever did it is a freaking genius."

57 ―

"This is the third time I've been kidnapped this week. It's getting old."

58 ―

"I am not above slashing my own tires to avoid going to this family brunch."

59 ―

"You are possibly the worst I've ever trained."/"Thanks for the encouragement."

60 ―

"I have a solution."/"Thank goodness." / "It involves fire."/"Absolutely not!"

