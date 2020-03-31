Hello!
I did one of these last night and it took so much time, but when I was at the 70th question I accidentally erased everything, so yea,,,, here we go again.
1. What were you doing right before this?
2. What do you find yourself doing a lot these days?
3. What is your current obsession?
4. What are you typically doing on a day off?
5. What is your favourite place to visit?
6. What is a hobby you will never give up?
7. What is a hobby you plan on picking up?
8. How would you describe yourself in three words?
9. What scares you the most?
10. What makes you feel angry?
11. Who is the most fashionable person you know?
12. What is your favourite animal?
13. What is your favorite thing to eat?
14. What was your favorite movie as a kid?
15. Do you speak a foreign language?
16. When do you feel most attractive?
17. What is your favorite color?
18. Who is your girl crush?
19. Heels or flats?
20. Window or aisle seat?
21. Coffee or tea?
22. If you made a documentary about your life, what would it be called?
23. What was the last country you visited?
24. What was the best gift you have ever received?
25. If you could play an instrument which one would it be?
26. If you had a tattoo, what would it be?
27. Winter or summer?
28. sweet or savoury?
29. Dogs or cats?
30. What is your favorite flower?
31. Favorite actress?
32. Favorite actor?
33. Favorite holiday?
34. Cutest thing in the world?
35. If you could go to any concert which one would it be?
36. Who makes you laugh the most?
37. Favorite music genre?
38. What movie makes you cry every time you watch it?
39. What TV shows are you currently watching?
40. A book you plan on reading?
41. Must have beauty product?
42. Zodiac sign?
43. Eye color?
44. Hair color?
45. Favorite thing to wear?
46. Dream job?
47. When was the last time you cried?
48. Favorite sound?
49. iPhone or Android?
50. Best way to destress?
51. One show you can watch over and over again?
52. Introvert or extrovert?
53. One thing you cannot live without?
54. On a scale of one to ten how excited are you about your life right now?
55. Favorite band?
56. Favorite female solo artist?
57. Favorite smell?
58. Scary movies or happy endings?
59. Favorite movie right now?
60. What color is your toothbrush?
61. What is a curse word you frequently use?
62. What are you most excited for these days?
63. Are you scared of the dark?
64. What country do you want to visit?
65. Who is the coolest person in the world?
66. What was the name of your first pet?
67. If you could have any superpower which one would it be?
68. Are you happy with your handwriting?
69. Do you like surprises?
70. Best piece of advice ever given?
71. If you could be successful in one sport which one would it be?
72. If you could switch lives for a day who would it be?
73. How long did it take you to write this article?