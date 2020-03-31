✧･ﾟ: *✧･ﾟ:* VOGUE: 73 QUESTIONS *:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ inspired by (literally copied) and Vouge as well, of course

Hello!

I did one of these last night and it took so much time, but when I was at the 70th question I accidentally erased everything, so yea,,,, here we go again.

1. What were you doing right before this?

studying :)

2. What do you find yourself doing a lot these days?

sleeping, eating and studying

3. What is your current obsession?

the weeknd and weheartit

4. What are you typically doing on a day off?

w my friends or just sleeping

5. What is your favourite place to visit?

my nan's house or this one flower place (don't know what it's called!!) we used to go to every spring to buy flowers to plant on the porch when I was a kid

6. What is a hobby you will never give up?

I don't have a hobby, I'm boring

7. What is a hobby you plan on picking up?

play the piano! I used to take classes for like two years when I was younger, but stopped when I was in 5th grade

8. How would you describe yourself in three words?

kind, caring and maybe, just maybe a bit sassy

9. What scares you the most?

I have no idea, maybe my loved ones dying?

10. What makes you feel angry?

when people accuse me of something that I haven't done, like lying or something

11. Who is the most fashionable person you know?

I'd like to say myself (is that bad?) also you should check out my collections "issa 'fit!" and "attention to detail!".

12. What is your favourite animal?

cows are so beautiful I love them so so so much

13. What is your favorite thing to eat?

14. What was your favorite movie as a kid?

the lion king

15. Do you speak a foreign language?

yup, I'm fluent in three languages

16. When do you feel most attractive?

when I've had a full on self care routine and I'm out the shower/bath

17. What is your favorite color?

all shades of green

18. Who is your girl crush?

Selena Gomez, she's so beautiful

19. Heels or flats?

sneakers, always nike

20. Window or aisle seat?

window seat

21. Coffee or tea?

tea

22. If you made a documentary about your life, what would it be called?

Ouuuu this one is good, but I have no idea. Maybe like "Breakfast at Naomi's" and it's just me and some cool people (celebrities?) talking about life and love and the environment and just being genuine. I guess that's a talkshow, but anyways

23. What was the last country you visited?

went skiing (for the first time) in Norway last month!

24. What was the best gift you have ever received?

my laptop

25. If you could play an instrument which one would it be?

the piano

26. If you had a tattoo, what would it be?

vv minimalistic, some kind of flower (maybe an orchid) or a bee, because I love bees

27. Winter or summer?

summer, also that picture of the cows make me wanna cry, they're so beautiful

28. sweet or savoury?

sweet

29. Dogs or cats?

cats

30. What is your favorite flower?

tulips

31. Favorite actress?

Lily Collins is amazing

32. Favorite actor?

I'm sorry, but Adam Sandler is so freaking cool and literally amazing

33. Favorite holiday?

I know it's not a holiday, but am I allowed to say my birthday?

34. Cutest thing in the world?

baby elephants

35. If you could go to any concert which one would it be?

living? Kendrick Lamar dead? Mac Miller

36. Who makes you laugh the most?

my friends

37. Favorite music genre?

i listen to everything (literally everything except like hard rock) but currently it's like vv soft and dreamy pop/hip-hip and rnb

38. What movie makes you cry every time you watch it?

titanic

39. What TV shows are you currently watching?

last season of modern family, also this show has been on repeat for yeaarss

40. A book you plan on reading?

as soon as quarantine is over I'm heading to the library to borrow Pride & Prejudice

41. Must have beauty product?

lip balm, I can't survive without it

42. Zodiac sign?

leo

43. Eye color?

brown

44. Hair color?

black

45. Favorite thing to wear?

sweaters and mom jeans

46. Dream job?

literal dream job that'll never happen: like a vv environmentally friendly and animal kind farm. like we'd do everything as gentle and sustainable as possible. also no animal slaughter!

47. When was the last time you cried?

last Monday while my teacher was having a lecture lolssss

48. Favorite sound?

Ariana Grande's voice, she's literally an angel

49. iPhone or Android?

iPhone

50. Best way to destress?

I cry when I'm waayyy too stressed, but you should do something else

51. One show you can watch over and over again?

friends

52. Introvert or extrovert?

I wanna say both?

53. One thing you cannot live without?

headphones

54. On a scale of one to ten how excited are you about your life right now?

because of quarantine and all the horrible stuff that's happening I'd say 6

55. Favorite band?

The Neighbourhood

56. Favorite female solo artist?

Ariana of course, also I made that edit :)

57. Favorite smell?

Freshly baked, homemade chocolate chip cookies

58. Scary movies or happy endings?

happy endings!

59. Favorite movie right now?

Forrest Gump

60. What color is your toothbrush?

purple

61. What is a curse word you frequently use?

the f-word, oop

62. What are you most excited for these days?

honestly? nothing

63. Are you scared of the dark?

sometimes

64. What country do you want to visit?

Switzerland

65. Who is the coolest person in the world?

my mum

66. What was the name of your first pet?

Philip, he was the sweetest and smartest

67. If you could have any superpower which one would it be?

control time

68. Are you happy with your handwriting?

I guess

69. Do you like surprises?

sometimes

70. Best piece of advice ever given?

period

71. If you could be successful in one sport which one would it be?

not successful just good at, then it'd definitely be skiing, I'm horrible at it

72. If you could switch lives for a day who would it be?

Ouuuuu I have no idea, someone that's talented maybe

73. How long did it take you to write this article?