article, questions, and vogue image ✧･ﾟ: *✧･ﾟ:* VOGUE: 73 QUESTIONS *:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ by @vampyrbf
inspired by (literally copied) and Vouge as well, of course

Hello!

I did one of these last night and it took so much time, but when I was at the 70th question I accidentally erased everything, so yea,,,, here we go again.

1. What were you doing right before this?

aesthetic, productivity, and studies image study, study notes, and note taking image
studying :)

2. What do you find yourself doing a lot these days?

cartoon, Tom, and tom and jerry image bed, cozy, and girl image
sleeping, eating and studying

3. What is your current obsession?

abel, After Hours, and album image aesthetic, beautiful, and calm image
the weeknd and weheartit

4. What are you typically doing on a day off?

astrology, Leo, and zodiac image blossom, bubbles, and buttercup image
w my friends or just sleeping

5. What is your favourite place to visit?

architecture, cloudy, and Houses image colours, flowers, and garden image
my nan's house or this one flower place (don't know what it's called!!) we used to go to every spring to buy flowers to plant on the porch when I was a kid

6. What is a hobby you will never give up?

picnic image country life, farm, and gate image
I don't have a hobby, I'm boring

7. What is a hobby you plan on picking up?

golden, piano, and Sunny image apartment, bed, and design image
play the piano! I used to take classes for like two years when I was younger, but stopped when I was in 5th grade

8. How would you describe yourself in three words?

Image by Jarbas Jacare cartoon, aesthetic, and glitter image
kind, caring and maybe, just maybe a bit sassy

9. What scares you the most?

Image by yololaaand style, fashion, and aesthetic image
I have no idea, maybe my loved ones dying?

10. What makes you feel angry?

aesthetic, fashion, and makeup image Image by celiaborrarn
when people accuse me of something that I haven't done, like lying or something

11. Who is the most fashionable person you know?

fashion and inspo image flower, jewelry, and necklace image
I'd like to say myself (is that bad?) also you should check out my collections "issa 'fit!" and "attention to detail!".

12. What is your favourite animal?

Image by - animal, cow, and cute image
cows are so beautiful I love them so so so much

13. What is your favorite thing to eat?

fruit, mango, and summer image red, cherry, and fruit image
fruits!

14. What was your favorite movie as a kid?

disney, the lion king, and icon image disney, the lion king, and icon image
the lion king

15. Do you speak a foreign language?

coffee, college, and journal image cake, chocolate, and strawberry image
yup, I'm fluent in three languages

16. When do you feel most attractive?

aesthetic, blue, and minimalist image Image by ᯽𝕔𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕪 𝕗𝕝𝕠𝕤𝕤᯽
when I've had a full on self care routine and I'm out the shower/bath

17. What is your favorite color?

green, nature, and swing image outfit, clothes, and fashion image
all shades of green

18. Who is your girl crush?

selena gomez, selena, and fetish image beautiful, gomez, and selena gomez fan image
Selena Gomez, she's so beautiful

19. Heels or flats?

sneakz image cars, outfit, and sneakers image
sneakers, always nike

20. Window or aisle seat?

germany, window, and airplane image airplane, plane, and beach image
window seat

21. Coffee or tea?

tea, aesthetic, and gold image aesthetic, book, and breakfast image
tea

22. If you made a documentary about your life, what would it be called?

audrey hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and vintage image banana, cup, and breakfast image
Ouuuu this one is good, but I have no idea. Maybe like "Breakfast at Naomi's" and it's just me and some cool people (celebrities?) talking about life and love and the environment and just being genuine. I guess that's a talkshow, but anyways

23. What was the last country you visited?

finland, Skiing, and winter image norway, summer, and contry image
went skiing (for the first time) in Norway last month!

24. What was the best gift you have ever received?

study, book, and library image study, college, and book image
my laptop

25. If you could play an instrument which one would it be?

piano, aesthetic, and dark image house, living room, and instruments image
the piano

26. If you had a tattoo, what would it be?

aesthetic, flower, and tattoo image tattoo, bee, and aesthetic image
vv minimalistic, some kind of flower (maybe an orchid) or a bee, because I love bees

27. Winter or summer?

beautiful, ireland, and nature image aurora, princess, and disney image
summer, also that picture of the cows make me wanna cry, they're so beautiful

28. sweet or savoury?

food, pancakes, and strawberry image aesthetic and food image
sweet

29. Dogs or cats?

cat, animal, and cute image cat, animal, and kitten image
cats

30. What is your favorite flower?

flowers, aesthetic, and garden image flowers, bouquet, and pink image
tulips

31. Favorite actress?

actress, girl, and beautiful image Image by jojo
Lily Collins is amazing

32. Favorite actor?

green day, adam sandler, and band image 90s, adam sandler, and drew barrymore image
I'm sorry, but Adam Sandler is so freaking cool and literally amazing

33. Favorite holiday?

candy, girl, and model image girls image
I know it's not a holiday, but am I allowed to say my birthday?

34. Cutest thing in the world?

cute baby elephant image elephant, animal, and baby image
baby elephants

35. If you could go to any concert which one would it be?

rapper and kendrick lamar image mac miller and rip image
living? Kendrick Lamar dead? Mac Miller

36. Who makes you laugh the most?

ariana grande, sweetener, and ariana image friends, sunset, and friendship image
my friends

37. Favorite music genre?

frank, ocean, and frank ocean image After Hours, alternative, and blue image
i listen to everything (literally everything except like hard rock) but currently it's like vv soft and dreamy pop/hip-hip and rnb

38. What movie makes you cry every time you watch it?

titanic image titanic, leonardo dicaprio, and Leo image
titanic

39. What TV shows are you currently watching?

modern family, jesse tyler ferguson, and mitchell pritchett image actress, celeb, and alex dunphy image
last season of modern family, also this show has been on repeat for yeaarss

40. A book you plan on reading?

bookish, pride and prejudice, and bookaholic image keira knightley, movie, and pride and prejudice image
as soon as quarantine is over I'm heading to the library to borrow Pride & Prejudice

41. Must have beauty product?

accessories, perfume, and beauty image yellow, bee, and aesthetic image
lip balm, I can't survive without it

42. Zodiac sign?

zodiac, signs, and astrology image Image by Nati
leo

43. Eye color?

makeup, eyes, and beauty image Image by fentyslfcare ◡̈
brown

44. Hair color?

ariana grande image aesthetic, fashion, and luxury image
black

45. Favorite thing to wear?

fashion, outfit, and aesthetic image fashion, style, and aesthetic image
sweaters and mom jeans

46. Dream job?

bed, cozy, and mood image cow, animal, and flowers image
literal dream job that'll never happen: like a vv environmentally friendly and animal kind farm. like we'd do everything as gentle and sustainable as possible. also no animal slaughter!

47. When was the last time you cried?

meme, dog, and funny image angel, piercing, and random image
last Monday while my teacher was having a lecture lolssss

48. Favorite sound?

ari, sweetener, and cute image ariana grande image
Ariana Grande's voice, she's literally an angel

49. iPhone or Android?

aesthetic, tumblr, and alternative image fashion, makeup, and sneakers image
iPhone

50. Best way to destress?

fashion, night, and summer image alternative, bands, and guys image
I cry when I'm waayyy too stressed, but you should do something else

51. One show you can watch over and over again?

friends, pizza, and 90s image Jennifer Aniston, 90s, and friends image
friends

52. Introvert or extrovert?

flowers, nature, and aesthetic image cat, animal, and sleep image
I wanna say both?

53. One thing you cannot live without?

asian, gray, and korean image art, artistic, and asian image
headphones

54. On a scale of one to ten how excited are you about your life right now?

sky, sunset, and tumblr image fashion, outfit, and style image
because of quarantine and all the horrible stuff that's happening I'd say 6

55. Favorite band?

cartoons, lisa, and music image nervous, the neighbourhood, and the neighbourhood album image
The Neighbourhood

56. Favorite female solo artist?

Image by julie ❤︎ aesthetic, angel, and art image
Ariana of course, also I made that edit :)

57. Favorite smell?

Cookies, food, and chocolate image food, aesthetic, and Cookies image
Freshly baked, homemade chocolate chip cookies

58. Scary movies or happy endings?

aesthetic, alternative, and food image home, aesthetic, and view image
happy endings!

59. Favorite movie right now?

forrest gump and title card image Image by مسكﺍلتفاؤل.
Forrest Gump

60. What color is your toothbrush?

girl, purple, and bag image flowers, nature, and aesthetic image
purple

61. What is a curse word you frequently use?

br, funny, and shook image Harry Styles image
the f-word, oop

62. What are you most excited for these days?

alcohol, couch, and drunk image ideas, want, and Tattoos image
honestly? nothing

63. Are you scared of the dark?

snow white, disney, and princess image moon, art, and black and white image
sometimes

64. What country do you want to visit?

green, summer, and switzerland image girl, mountains, and summer image
Switzerland

65. Who is the coolest person in the world?

cat, cute, and animal image heartbreak, mom, and hurt image
my mum

66. What was the name of your first pet?

cat and orange image animal, cat, and butterfly image
Philip, he was the sweetest and smartest

67. If you could have any superpower which one would it be?

cream, fashion, and minimal image coffee, accessories, and delicious image
control time

68. Are you happy with your handwriting?

collection, pencil, and notebook image collection, pencil, and notebook image
I guess

69. Do you like surprises?

cat, disney, and pink image cake, food, and aesthetic image
sometimes

70. Best piece of advice ever given?

brown, gold, and kiss image quotes, pink, and words image
period

71. If you could be successful in one sport which one would it be?

skiing in manali image aesthetic, blue, and pink image
not successful just good at, then it'd definitely be skiing, I'm horrible at it

72. If you could switch lives for a day who would it be?

friends image art, drawing, and pastel image
Ouuuuu I have no idea, someone that's talented maybe

73. How long did it take you to write this article?

sza, aesthetic, and hair image coffee and food image
so freaking long, since I accidentally deleted it before. I'd say like four or five hours, oh gosh