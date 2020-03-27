Movies everyone should watch at least once. In no particular order.
1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
2. Forrest Gump (1994)
3. My Girl (1991)
4. Beaches (1988)
5. The Breakfast Club (1985)
6. Heathers (1988)
7. Kill Bill (2003)
8. Princess & The Frog (2009)
9. Back to the Future (1989)
10. Matilda (1996)
11. Four Brothers (2005)
12. John Wick (2014)
13. The Hateful Eight (2015)
14. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
15. Freaky Friday (2003)
16. Clueless (1995)
17. The Princess Diaries (2001)
18. Juno (2007)
19. Up (2009)
20. Jurassic Park (1993)
21. The Shining (1980)
22. The Lion King (1994)
23. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)
24. Coming to America (1988)
25. Love & Basketball (2000)
26. The Color Purple (1985)
27. Pulp Fiction (1994)
28. Dream Girls (2006)
29. Mean Girls (2004)
30: The Wizard of Oz (1939)
31. Boyz n The Hood (1991)
32. Finding Nemo (2003)
33. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
34. The Parent Trap (1998)
35. Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)
36. Titanic (1997)
37-44. Harry Potter (2001-2011)
45. Holes (2003)
46. Get Out (2017)
47. Pretty Woman (1990)
48. Shrek (2001)
49. Fight Club (1999)
50. The Sandlot (1993)
51. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)
52. Dangerous Liaisons (1988)
53. 12 Years a Slave (2013)
54. 16 Candles (1984)
55. Home Alone (1990)
56. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
57. The Notebook (2004)
58. 13 going on 30 (2004)
59. The Proposal (2009)
60. Stand By Me (1996)
61. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
62. Beetlejuice (1988)
63. Misery (1990)
64. Legally Blonde (2001)
65. Scarface (1983)
66. High School Musical
67. American Psycho (2000)
68. Jaws (1975)
69. The Great Gatsby (2013)
70. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
71. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
72. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
73. Rocky (1976)
74. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
75. The Godfather (1972)
- Thanks for reading. Feel free to read my other articles: