Movies everyone should watch at least once. In no particular order.

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Plot: A man is falsely convicted of killing his wife and goes through an emotional journey while in prison.

2. Forrest Gump (1994)

Plot: An average man with a below-average IQ finds himself in the midst of almost every significant cultural event for 3 decades straight

3. My Girl (1991)

Plot: Vada is a motherless tween attempting to get through life being known as her town's freak

4. Beaches (1988)

Plot: Hillary and CC meet as children, become penpals and maintain a tumultuous friendship throughout the decades. Although they're complete opposites.

5. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Plot: Five high schoolers from completely different cliches spend a lonely Saturday detention together.

6. Heathers (1988)

Plot: Veronica dislikes her closest friends, the cruel mean girls. Along with her new boyfriend JD, she kills her cliche's leader.

7. Kill Bill (2003)

Plot: A former assassin goes on a revenge-filled killing spree after her former boss and lover tried to have her killed.

8. Princess & The Frog (2009)

Plot: It's a classic and it's exactly what it sounds like.

9. Back to the Future (1989)

Plot: Marty McFly travels back to the 50's with his crazy scientist friend, where he encounters younger version of his parents

10. Matilda (1996)

Plot: Matilda is a talented and gifted child who's forced to put up with the cruel adults in her life, until she finally rebels.

11. Four Brothers (2005)

Plot: Four adopted brothers with dark pasts come home to avenge the death of the woman who raised them

12. John Wick (2014)

Plot: Keanu Reeves plays John Wick, a retired hitman who wants to avenge the death of his pet dog, which he received from his deceased wife

13. The Hateful Eight (2015)

Plot: Two bounty hunters, a new sheriff, and a fugitive encounter four strangers during a blizzard, and they realize not everyone is not who they say they are.

14. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Plot: Average Joe's Gym is about to be bought out by their compeitor, unless they raise $50,000 by the end of the week. So, they enter in a dodgeball tournament.

15. Freaky Friday (2003)

Plot: A mother and a daughter, who are polar opposites, inexplicably switch bodies.

16. Clueless (1995)

Plot: Cher, the most popular girl in school gives the new girl a makeover, only to watch her prodigy become more popular than her

17. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Plot: Awkward teenager Mia discovers that she is the princess of a small European country.

18. Juno (2007)

Plot: Teenage Juno goes on a journey as she tries to find the right family...for her unborn child

19. Up (2009)

Plot: A touching Pixar animation about a old balloon salesman who ventures off to South America from the confines of his house.

20. Jurassic Park (1993)

Plot: A group of paleontologists tour a theme park that has recreated living, breathing dinosaurs.

21. The Shining (1980)

Plot: Jack, his wife, and his son caretake for a hotel during the winter, where they discover some of the hotel's dark secrets

22. The Lion King (1994)

Plot: Quite possibly the best Disney movie of all time

23. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Plot: Rebellious teen Ferris and his two closest friends embark on a one-day journey through the streets of Chicago

24. Coming to America (1988)

Plot: Prince Akeem is a wealthy African prince who travels to America, in hopes of finding a wife.

25. Love & Basketball (2000)

Plot: Monica and Quincy are close childhood friends with aspirations to become basketball stars. Over the years, they begin to fall in love.

26. The Color Purple (1985)

Plot: An unfolding of the life of Celie, an African-American woman who experiences unfathomable abuses from everyone in her life.

27. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Plot: Vincent and Jules are two hitmen who go on an epic journey of sorts

28. Dream Girls (2006)

Plot: A talented musicial trio finds out the price of fame, when one of them gets pushed out the group

29. Mean Girls (2004)

Plot: Cady moves from Africa to a typical American high school and learns what it means to be popular.

30: The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Plot: Dorothy and her dog are whisked away to a magical world by an ordinary tornado in Kansas

31. Boyz n The Hood (1991)

Plot: A teenage boy moves into a rough neighborhood to live with his father, where he witnesses how drugs and crime affect his friends.

32. Finding Nemo (2003)

Plot: Marlin, a clownfish, goes on an epic journey to find his missing son, Nemo.

33. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Plot: Ron Burgundy falls from grace when he makes a vulgar comment about his female prodigy.

34. The Parent Trap (1998)

Plot: Estranged twin sisters meet at summer camp and hatch a plan to get their divorced parents back together.

35. Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)

Plot: A kind boy from a poor family wins an exclusive trip to the chocolate factory of an eccentric candymaker.

36. Titanic (1997)

Plot: ...it's iconic

37-44. Harry Potter (2001-2011)

Plot: The best fantasy series of all time

45. Holes (2003)

Plot: A teenage boy is sent to a harsh camp as punishment for a crime he didn't commit. The boys are asked to dig holes all day long, and soon they find out why.

46. Get Out (2017)

Plot: Chris goes out of town to meet his girlfriend's white family for the first time. However, as the weekend progresses he makes a series of unsettling discoveries

47. Pretty Woman (1990)

Plot: A businessman falls madly in love with a lowly prostitute, who has a rag to riches story.

48. Shrek (2001)

Plot: An ogre named Shrek goes on a mission to save Princess Fiona, so that he can continue to live in solitude at his swamp

49. Fight Club (1999)

Plot: Two men with boring lives start an underground fight club filled with other men who are tired of living mundane lives.

50. The Sandlot (1993)

Plot: A group of friends play baseball together and go through a series of adventures during one unforgettable summer

51. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

Plot: Four siblings are sent to a country house to escape war-ridden London. There, they find a wardrobe that transports them to a magical world.

52. Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

Plot: A widow and her ex-lover in French's high court begin to scheme and corrupt against a recently married woman.

53. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

Plot: Years before the Civil War, a free black man from New York is kidnapped and sold into slavery in the American South

54. 16 Candles (1984)

Plot: Samantha is overly-angsty as she dreads that her 16th birthday will be overshadowed by her sister's upcoming wedding.

55. Home Alone (1990)

Plot: 8-year old Kevin acts out the night before his large family departs to Paris, and thus, gets left in his home when his family leaves.

56. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Plot: Awkward teen Napoleon's life only gets worse when his grandma injures herself, and he's forced to hang out with his uncle Rico.

57. The Notebook (2004)

Plot: Noah and Allie fall in love in the 40's, but Allie gets engaged to another man when Noah goes off to war.

58. 13 going on 30 (2004)

Plot: A middle schooler is transformed into an adult overnight and tries to become the well-adjusted human she believes herself to be.

59. The Proposal (2009)

Plot: Faced with deportation, Margaret forces one of her employees to marry her.

60. Stand By Me (1996)

Plot: A gang of boys hear that a stranger has been hit by a train in a nearby neighborhood, and they venture off to see the body.

61. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Plot: Holly is an escort searching for a wealthy, older man to marry, but instead finds herself falling for a young wannabe writer

62. Beetlejuice (1988)

Plot: A dead couple struggles with the reality that they're condemned to haunt their house forever, and they enlist the help of a spirit to move new families out.

63. Misery (1990)

Plot: Novelist Paul Sheldon suffers a car crash, but is saved by a former nurse. However, as the days pass, he realizes she has kidnapped him.

64. Legally Blonde (2001)

Plot: Elle chases her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law to prove her competence.

65. Scarface (1983)

Plot: Tony Montana commits a series of crimes in order to become a successful drug lord.

66. High School Musical

Plot: A group of high school students attempt to break the status quo

67. American Psycho (2000)

Plot: A young, handsome businessman has a double life as a serial killer

68. Jaws (1975)

Plot: Two men venture out to hunt a killer shark

69. The Great Gatsby (2013)

Plot: An average writer gets drawn into a crazy world due to his eccentric, millionaire neighbor.

70. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Plot: Scout Finch's world turns upside down when her father, a lawyer, defends a black man against fabricated charges

71. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Plot: A man tries to reconnect with his wife after suffering through a mental break and losing his job.

72. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Plot: Teenage Kat is much more abrasive than her peers, which has scared off most here male counterparts. Her sister Bianca, however, tries to get her a boyfriend

73. Rocky (1976)

Plot: A small-time boxer is asked to go against the heavy-weight world champion

74. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Plot: A private eye gets hired to investigate an adultery claim Jessica Rabbit, but a shocking murder changes the course of the investigation

75. The Godfather (1972)

Plot: The GOAT of movies

