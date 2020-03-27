Movies everyone should watch at least once. In no particular order.

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

1994, b&w, and black & white image cry, rain, and dance image
Plot: A man is falsely convicted of killing his wife and goes through an emotional journey while in prison.

2. Forrest Gump (1994)

حُبْ, ﺍﻗﺘﺒﺎﺳﺎﺕ, and كتابات image forrest gump and movies image
Plot: An average man with a below-average IQ finds himself in the midst of almost every significant cultural event for 3 decades straight

3. My Girl (1991)

kiss, love, and my girl image my girl and movie image
Plot: Vada is a motherless tween attempting to get through life being known as her town's freak

4. Beaches (1988)

80s, beaches, and movies image beaches, sisters, and friendship image
Plot: Hillary and CC meet as children, become penpals and maintain a tumultuous friendship throughout the decades. Although they're complete opposites.

5. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Image by ✿.｡.:* ☆:**:. 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾 .:**:.☆*.:｡.✿ The Breakfast Club, movie, and 80s image
Plot: Five high schoolers from completely different cliches spend a lonely Saturday detention together.

6. Heathers (1988)

Heathers, winona ryder, and 80s image film, icons, and christian slater image
Plot: Veronica dislikes her closest friends, the cruel mean girls. Along with her new boyfriend JD, she kills her cliche's leader.

7. Kill Bill (2003)

2003, uma thurman, and kill bill image kill bill, uma thurman, and quentin tarantino image
Plot: A former assassin goes on a revenge-filled killing spree after her former boss and lover tried to have her killed.

8. Princess & The Frog (2009)

disney, princess and the frog, and tiana image disney, princess, and the Princess and the frog image
Plot: It's a classic and it's exactly what it sounds like.

9. Back to the Future (1989)

Back to the Future, marty mcfly, and guitar image 80's, michael j fox, and Back to the Future image
Plot: Marty McFly travels back to the 50's with his crazy scientist friend, where he encounters younger version of his parents

10. Matilda (1996)

mathilda image matilda, movie, and family image
Plot: Matilda is a talented and gifted child who's forced to put up with the cruel adults in her life, until she finally rebels.

11. Four Brothers (2005)

angel, jack, and jackie image screencaps and four brothers image
Plot: Four adopted brothers with dark pasts come home to avenge the death of the woman who raised them

12. John Wick (2014)

bts image gif, keanu reeves, and john wick image
Plot: Keanu Reeves plays John Wick, a retired hitman who wants to avenge the death of his pet dog, which he received from his deceased wife

13. The Hateful Eight (2015)

the hateful eight image samuel l jackson and the hateful eight image
Plot: Two bounty hunters, a new sheriff, and a fugitive encounter four strangers during a blizzard, and they realize not everyone is not who they say they are.

14. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

dodgeball movie image dodgeball movie image
Plot: Average Joe's Gym is about to be bought out by their compeitor, unless they raise $50,000 by the end of the week. So, they enter in a dodgeball tournament.

15. Freaky Friday (2003)

lindsay lohan, freaky friday, and chad michael murray image freaky friday image
Plot: A mother and a daughter, who are polar opposites, inexplicably switch bodies.

16. Clueless (1995)

alicia silverstone and Clueless image Image by Sofi Valencia
Plot: Cher, the most popular girl in school gives the new girl a makeover, only to watch her prodigy become more popular than her

17. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Anne Hathaway, movie, and the princess diaries image aesthetic, princess diaries, and the princess diaries image
Plot: Awkward teenager Mia discovers that she is the princess of a small European country.

18. Juno (2007)

girl, juno, and quotes image Image by beep beep
Plot: Teenage Juno goes on a journey as she tries to find the right family...for her unborn child

19. Up (2009)

movie, love, and romance image up, balloons, and house image
Plot: A touching Pixar animation about a old balloon salesman who ventures off to South America from the confines of his house.

20. Jurassic Park (1993)

actor, actress, and aesthetic image Jurassic Park, 90´s, and john hammond image
Plot: A group of paleontologists tour a theme park that has recreated living, breathing dinosaurs.

21. The Shining (1980)

Image by cloooo0dy Image by kat
Plot: Jack, his wife, and his son caretake for a hotel during the winter, where they discover some of the hotel's dark secrets

22. The Lion King (1994)

Image by Jules Image by Jules
Plot: Quite possibly the best Disney movie of all time

23. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

ferris buellers day off, movie, and brunette image ferris buellers day off, people, and pretty image
Plot: Rebellious teen Ferris and his two closest friends embark on a one-day journey through the streets of Chicago

24. Coming to America (1988)

80s, classic, and coming to america image coming to america and eddie murphy image
Plot: Prince Akeem is a wealthy African prince who travels to America, in hopes of finding a wife.

25. Love & Basketball (2000)

love and basketball, Basketball, and couple image couple, fav, and movie image
Plot: Monica and Quincy are close childhood friends with aspirations to become basketball stars. Over the years, they begin to fall in love.

26. The Color Purple (1985)

film, movie, and the color purple image movie, the color purple, and alice walker image
Plot: An unfolding of the life of Celie, an African-American woman who experiences unfathomable abuses from everyone in her life.

27. Pulp Fiction (1994)

pulp fiction image pulp fiction and movie image
Plot: Vincent and Jules are two hitmen who go on an epic journey of sorts

28. Dream Girls (2006)

beyonce knowles, girls, and Jennifer image beautiful., beyonce., and queen. image
Plot: A talented musicial trio finds out the price of fame, when one of them gets pushed out the group

29. Mean Girls (2004)

mean girls, movie, and pink image Image by 𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖊
Plot: Cady moves from Africa to a typical American high school and learns what it means to be popular.

30: The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Image by ingrid 🪁 Image by Qi’Ra
Plot: Dorothy and her dog are whisked away to a magical world by an ordinary tornado in Kansas

31. Boyz n The Hood (1991)

ice cube and cuba gooding image boyz n the hood image
Plot: A teenage boy moves into a rough neighborhood to live with his father, where he witnesses how drugs and crime affect his friends.

32. Finding Nemo (2003)

disney, pixar, and finding nemo image Image by ɾαզմεʆ εςɕσɓεδσ
Plot: Marlin, a clownfish, goes on an epic journey to find his missing son, Nemo.

33. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

funny, decision, and regret image Image by Poppy.
Plot: Ron Burgundy falls from grace when he makes a vulgar comment about his female prodigy.

34. The Parent Trap (1998)

lindsay lohan, the parent trap, and movie image parent trap image
Plot: Estranged twin sisters meet at summer camp and hatch a plan to get their divorced parents back together.

35. Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)

Image by ヽ(*≧ω≦)ﾉ gif and Willy Wonka image
Plot: A kind boy from a poor family wins an exclusive trip to the chocolate factory of an eccentric candymaker.

36. Titanic (1997)

titanic, leonardo dicaprio, and Leo image titanic, leonardo dicaprio, and kate winslet image
Plot: ...it's iconic

37-44. Harry Potter (2001-2011)

harry potter, room, and stairs image harry potter, hermione granger, and ron weasley image harry potter, daniel radcliffe, and hp image harry potter, hermione granger, and ron weasley image
Plot: The best fantasy series of all time

45. Holes (2003)

holes, movie, and Sam image disney, film, and holes image
Plot: A teenage boy is sent to a harsh camp as punishment for a crime he didn't commit. The boys are asked to dig holes all day long, and soon they find out why.

46. Get Out (2017)

boy, cry, and movie image blood, Daniel Kaluuya, and filme image
Plot: Chris goes out of town to meet his girlfriend's white family for the first time. However, as the weekend progresses he makes a series of unsettling discoveries

47. Pretty Woman (1990)

pretty woman, julia roberts, and movie image julia roberts, pretty woman, and smile image
Plot: A businessman falls madly in love with a lowly prostitute, who has a rag to riches story.

48. Shrek (2001)

animation, shrek, and princess fiona image shrek image
Plot: An ogre named Shrek goes on a mission to save Princess Fiona, so that he can continue to live in solitude at his swamp

49. Fight Club (1999)

brad pitt, fight club, and cigarette image fight club, brad pitt, and edward norton image
Plot: Two men with boring lives start an underground fight club filled with other men who are tired of living mundane lives.

50. The Sandlot (1993)

baseball, classic, and movie image the sandlot and kids image
Plot: A group of friends play baseball together and go through a series of adventures during one unforgettable summer

51. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

narnia image lion, Lucy, and narnia image
Plot: Four siblings are sent to a country house to escape war-ridden London. There, they find a wardrobe that transports them to a magical world.

52. Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

beauty, Dangerous Liaisons, and glenn close image cinema, Dangerous Liaisons, and film image
Plot: A widow and her ex-lover in French's high court begin to scheme and corrupt against a recently married woman.

53. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

movies and 12 years a slave image film, slave, and cotton field image
Plot: Years before the Civil War, a free black man from New York is kidnapped and sold into slavery in the American South

54. 16 Candles (1984)

Breakfast Club, Molly Ringwald, and 16 candles image sixteen candles, 80s, and Molly Ringwald image
Plot: Samantha is overly-angsty as she dreads that her 16th birthday will be overshadowed by her sister's upcoming wedding.

55. Home Alone (1990)

Playboy, home alone, and boy image home alone, movie, and quotes image
Plot: 8-year old Kevin acts out the night before his large family departs to Paris, and thus, gets left in his home when his family leaves.

56. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Image by serendipityslut napoleon dynamite and pedro image
Plot: Awkward teen Napoleon's life only gets worse when his grandma injures herself, and he's forced to hang out with his uncle Rico.

57. The Notebook (2004)

couple and the notebook image love, the notebook, and movie image
Plot: Noah and Allie fall in love in the 40's, but Allie gets engaged to another man when Noah goes off to war.

58. 13 going on 30 (2004)

movie, 13 going on 30, and jennifer garner image jennifer garner, movie, and 13 going on 30 image
Plot: A middle schooler is transformed into an adult overnight and tries to become the well-adjusted human she believes herself to be.

59. The Proposal (2009)

ryan reynolds, sandra bullock, and the proposal image sandra bullock, the proposal, and ryan reynolds image
Plot: Faced with deportation, Margaret forces one of her employees to marry her.

60. Stand By Me (1996)

stand by me and chris chambers image stand by me, river phoenix, and corey feldman image
Plot: A gang of boys hear that a stranger has been hit by a train in a nearby neighborhood, and they venture off to see the body.

61. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

audrey hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffanys, and classy image Breakfast at Tiffany's, audrey hepburn, and movie image
Plot: Holly is an escort searching for a wealthy, older man to marry, but instead finds herself falling for a young wannabe writer

62. Beetlejuice (1988)

beetlejuice, winona ryder, and lydia deetz image beetle juice, beetlejuice, and meme image
Plot: A dead couple struggles with the reality that they're condemned to haunt their house forever, and they enlist the help of a spirit to move new families out.

63. Misery (1990)

misery, movie, and grunge image misery and Kathy Bates image
Plot: Novelist Paul Sheldon suffers a car crash, but is saved by a former nurse. However, as the days pass, he realizes she has kidnapped him.

64. Legally Blonde (2001)

Image by Sheridan ✧ chihuahua, dog, and elle woods image
Plot: Elle chases her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law to prove her competence.

65. Scarface (1983)

al pacino image beautiful, gorgeous, and michelle image
Plot: Tony Montana commits a series of crimes in order to become a successful drug lord.

66. High School Musical

high school musical, vanessa hudgens, and zac efron image evans, fabulous, and sharpay image
Plot: A group of high school students attempt to break the status quo

67. American Psycho (2000)

american psycho, lana del rey, and Patrick Bateman image american psycho, christian bale, and blood image
Plot: A young, handsome businessman has a double life as a serial killer

68. Jaws (1975)

1975, beach, and jaws image jaws, making of, and movie image
Plot: Two men venture out to hunt a killer shark

69. The Great Gatsby (2013)

the great gatsby and jay gatsby image the great gatsby image
Plot: An average writer gets drawn into a crazy world due to his eccentric, millionaire neighbor.

70. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Image by Fred book, movies, and Harper Lee image
Plot: Scout Finch's world turns upside down when her father, a lawyer, defends a black man against fabricated charges

71. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Image by Rich Whitley actor, celebrity, and cinema image
Plot: A man tries to reconnect with his wife after suffering through a mental break and losing his job.

72. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

10 things i hate about you image 10 things i hate about you and gif image
Plot: Teenage Kat is much more abrasive than her peers, which has scared off most here male counterparts. Her sister Bianca, however, tries to get her a boyfriend

73. Rocky (1976)

dog, rocky, and Rocky Balboa image movie, rocky, and Rocky Balboa image
Plot: A small-time boxer is asked to go against the heavy-weight world champion

74. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

gif, Jessica Rabbit, and Roger Rabbit image Image by Ronni mills
Plot: A private eye gets hired to investigate an adultery claim Jessica Rabbit, but a shocking murder changes the course of the investigation

75. The Godfather (1972)

marlon brando and don corleone image al pacino, gif, and b&w image
Plot: The GOAT of movies

