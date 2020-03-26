THANKS FOR CLICKING ON THIS ARTICLE!

Now that we're all at home, it's the best time to start journaling!! I made my april spread cause also school life is still going on, so I deff need my bujo to help me keep it all up.

You can also start journaling about your fav artist(s), movies, books, tv shows etc. It's up to you what to make of it and it's sooo much fun to do. It helps me clear my mind. I always put on a youtube video or a podcast and start making them. When I made this I was watching _ Ashley from best.dressed_. You're basically multi tasking when you do that ;)

Anyways here's my video and I'll link some more of my bullet journal videos for some inspo :)

APRIL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D14aRFmige8

MARCH

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dv98pOAWYhs

FEBRUARY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_RwI_5Dftg

JANUARY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2SmYaP0tQY&

xx sajeda