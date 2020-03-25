Welcome to number 22 in my ‘100 Series’. If you want to check out the other articles the link is at the end of this. They are all very different and I am sure you will find something that you enjoy and inspires you.

Today’s topic is all about our future brave new world as when this is all over we will all need to make changes in our environment and behaviour.

Unfortunately the millennials have grown up in a world that ‘is all about me’ and I am sorry to say the world is not like that. Attitudes need to change.

Look how already in a short amount of time the Earth is glowing from less pollution and badness, well so can people glow but we all need to do our part to make that happen.

Here are 100 things you can do to be a better, kinder person in a world after Coronavirus.

1) Love WHI? Support it and do the subscription after all it is a business not a charity. It needs us to fund it so it can be as great as we all want it to be.

2) Stop wanting and start giving.

3) Be thoughtful to others.

4) Give respect to all your family members.

5) Do some voluntary work in your community.

6) Contribute financially to your family, stop expecting them to pay for everything.

7) Get a part time job.

8) Do the shopping regularly for an elderly neighbour.

9) Mow the lawn.

10) Walk the dog.

11) Run errands.

12) Walk home instead of getting an Uber which your parents pay for.

13) Say thank you and please.

14) Stop whinging about stupid things.

15) Make things happen, don’t expect others to do it for you.

16) Become a part time or full time vegan.

17) Exercise regularly.

18) Take up a hobby.

19) Do not take drugs.

20) Stop threatening to commit suicide, your life is precious, feel elated that you are alive.

21) Deal with issues in a logical way.

22) Stop being dramatic about everything.

23) Stop being so materialistic.

24) Give unused stuff to charity shops.

25) Do not smoke.

26) Do not drink alcohol that just abuses your mind & body.

27) Read more books and expand your knowledge.

28) Visit museums and learn from history.

29) Do not throw litter.

30) Stop violating our environment. Live green.

31) Make your own clothes.

32) Enjoy being yourself not someone else.

33) Lessen your time spent on social media.

34) Take up yoga or goat yoga to relax your mind.

35) Save your money for the tough times.

36) Learn to be emotional to the people you love.

37) Send birthday cards/letters in the post.

38) Grow some vegetables.

39) Get a pet or a plant to love.

40) Educate toxic people with kindness and intelligence.

41) Stop talking twaddle on your mobile whilst on the bus.

42) Take up a craft like knitting or painting.

43) Learn a new language.

44) Appreciate your hometown.

45) Stop searching enjoy what you have.

46) Get a health body. No it is not acceptable to be obese. (Yes nowadays it is all about diversity but who are fat people kidding when they say they are well and happy being fat? No one really believes that, we just do not say anything because of diversity. I would make a recommendation for people who struggle with weight issues to be able to get help and advise from people who live a healthy life, that for me is real diversity). That is really helping each other.

47) Include everyone in your social environment do not be mean to anyone.

48) Clean your home.

49) #Iamfabulous!!! Prove it!

50) Care about the people that care about you.

51) Do not take bloggers so seriously they only do what they do for money they do not care about you.

52) Laugh everyday, so important for your health.

53) Sing and dance as often as possible.

54) Take your life back to basics.

55) Be proud of your achievements especially the small ones.

56) Stop using plastic.

57) Respect your elders and learn from them.

58) Do not moan when you get a cold.

59) Work hard everyday at work or school.

60) Give commitment to everything in your life.

61) Support your local shops.

62) Do not shout, stop being angry.

63) Think before you speak. Do not reply for 10 seconds.

64) Get motivated to live your precious life everyday.

65) Learn to pamper yourself and your mum/Gran etc.

66) Do not bully anyone, if you have nothing nice to say, say nothing.

67) Take care of your feet they carry you everyday.

68) Don’t sweat the small stuff you will forget it by tomorrow.

69) Try to read people if you sense they need help then help them.

70) Love your partner more than you love yourself.

71) Do not be rude to anyone.

72) Walk away from an argument it is hard to argue on your own.

73) Be generous to others in every way.

74) Motivate negative people to be positive.

75) Learn to cook healthy meals.

76) Stop eating carbs they do not make you feel good.

77) Express your true opinions even if they are negative and explain them. You will be respected for that.

78) Do not throw in the towel when things get tough, keep going.

79) Never settle for second best.

80) Trust your gut feeling it is always right.

81) Be independent and self sufficient.

82) Stop blaming your past for the stuff you cannot deal with. Learn to find solutions instead.

83) Stop living in a fantasy world, time to get real.

84) Stop making the wrong decisions just for attention.

85) Learn to stand on your own two feet.

86) Stop throwing tantrums.

87) Spend time and give advise to your siblings.

88) Learn to be confident only you can do that.

89) Be proud to be the best you that you can be.

90) Stop kidding yourself about anything if you need help ask for it.

91) Eat fruit and vegetables everyday.

92) Habits take two weeks to break so give up something you need to stop.

93) Sometimes take your makeup off and show the real you.

94) Comfort people who have lost loved ones in this pandemic.

95) Save a life.

96) Say yes instead of no.

97) Write about your experiences in a journal.

98) Be happy every day because you are alive.

99) Have faith and hope everyday in everything.

100) Follow your heart and dreams and may all that you wish for come true.

