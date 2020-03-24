hey lovelies

I'm not really into romantic movies but lately, I figured out that watching a romantic movie at 12 am with a french croissant with butter is really sooo fun (it maybe weird ) I'm really enjoying

food, croissant, and breakfast image

here we go

  • me before you
me before you, sam claflin, and emilia clarke image
me before you, sam claflin, and emilia clarke image
  • the fault in our stars
aesthetic, art, and john green image
Image by ℒŮℵẴ
  • love, Rosie
love, love rosie, and movie image
quotes, love rosie, and movie image
  • he's just not that into you
hes just not that into you and Scarlett Johansson image
quotes, love, and you image
  • pretty women
gif, little women, and amy march image
gif, little women, and amy march image
  • Notting hill
90s, julia roberts, and movie image
Notting Hill, love, and julia roberts image
  • about time
Image by mandy
about time, movie, and quotes image
  • love & other drugs
Image by Roaa Alhussadi 💜
couple, fight, and annehathaway image
  • begin again
music, quotes, and movie image
couple goals image
  • 500 days of summer
500 Days of Summer, summer finn, and new girl image
500 Days of Summer, summer finn, and zooey deschanel image
  • 50 first dates
love and movie image
50 first date image
  • titanic
titanic, movie, and leonardo dicaprio image
titanic, leonardo dicaprio, and kate winslet image

_ thank you for your time & thanks for reading, see you next article

love you so much