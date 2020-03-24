hey lovelies
I'm not really into romantic movies but lately, I figured out that watching a romantic movie at 12 am with a french croissant with butter is really sooo fun (it maybe weird ) I'm really enjoying
here we go
- me before you
- the fault in our stars
- love, Rosie
- he's just not that into you
- pretty women
- Notting hill
- about time
- love & other drugs
- begin again
- 500 days of summer
- 50 first dates
- titanic
_ thank you for your time & thanks for reading, see you next article
love you so much