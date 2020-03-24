hey lovelies

I'm not really into romantic movies but lately, I figured out that watching a romantic movie at 12 am with a french croissant with butter is really sooo fun (it maybe weird ) I'm really enjoying

here we go

me before you

the fault in our stars

love, Rosie

he's just not that into you

pretty women

Notting hill

about time

love & other drugs

begin again

500 days of summer

50 first dates

titanic

_ thank you for your time & thanks for reading, see you next article

love you so much

