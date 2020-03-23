Hey! I’ll be posting an article a day for 30 days so follow me to keep up :) this is day 5!

follow me here if you want more articles

The Devil Wears Prada

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Princess Diaries

Love and Basketball

Ocean’s Eleven

Elf

Mean Girls

The Incredibles

Charlie’s Angels

Shrek

Coraline

The Notebook

Mamma Mia!

The Fast and The Furious

The Hangover

If this hits 900 hearts, I’ll post a part two of more 2000s movies :)

here's some collections for you!