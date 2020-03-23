Hey! I’ll be posting an article a day for 30 days so follow me to keep up :) this is day 5!

Anne Hathaway, the intern, and becoming jane image movie, the devil wears prada, and quotes image
The Devil Wears Prada
traveling pants and tibby image Hot, boy, and quotes image
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
anne, hathaway, and beautiful image Anne Hathaway, ice cream, and pink image
The Princess Diaries
love and basketball, Basketball, and couple image love, love and basketball, and Basketball image
Love and Basketball
90s, brad pitt, and film image 2001, actors, and brad pitt image
Ocean’s Eleven
actor, christmas, and film image actor, christmas, and film image
Elf
pink, mean girls, and movie image 00s, 2000s, and aesthetic image
Mean Girls
music, The Incredibles, and disney image disney, movie, and incredibles image
The Incredibles
charlie's angels and drew barrymore image cameron diaz, drew barrymore, and charlie's angels image
Charlie’s Angels
animation, shrek, and princess fiona image gif and shrek image
Shrek
coraline, tim burton, and wallpaper image coraline and tim burton image
Coraline
movie, thenotebook, and love image the notebook image
The Notebook
mamma mia, guitar, and amanda seyfried image mamma mia and meryl streep image
Mamma Mia!
Devon Aoki, paul walker, and vintage image the fast and the furious image
The Fast and The Furious
xsmb, hagtag :, and vuvanhoa image funny, the hangover, and hangover image
The Hangover

