Hi guys! Please stay safe and inside your house, here are some ideas of what you could do. Sending so much love!!

1♥ Watch The Crown on Netflix

the crown, netflix, and vintage image the crown and netflix image
Each episode lasts almost an hour, so it's a great way to pass time.

2♥ Download games on your phone

accessories, case, and diamonds image girl, shadow, and tumblr image
My recommendations: Homescapes, Temple Run, Fruit Ninja, Flow Free, Connect Pops.

3♥ Hydrate

aesthetic, pastel, and rose image Image by ☙prfct❧
Take this time to drink your 2 liters of water per day.

4♥ Karaoke night with your family

aesthetic, lover, and sing image famous, romance, and shallow image
Sing all the oldies!!

5♥ Play board games

board games, chess, and vintage image best board games image
Monopoly, Clue, Trivia, etc.

6♥ Bake something

food and breakfast image Image by 👑
It can be something as easy as pancakes, but it still helps pass the time.

7♥ Watch new movies

netflix, series, and article image gif, movies, and netflix image
yes!! Watch Stargirl on Disney Plus, such a cute movie (you can also watch it on solarmoviez for free, and there are many movies on there haha)

8♥ Clean your room

aesthetic, clean, and home image beige, brown, and clean image
It's about time!

9♥ Make your bed everyday

bed, cozy, and girls image bedroom, home, and decor image
It can help you include it in your routine from now on.

10♥ Read your favorite book

aesthetic, magic, and wonderful image book, books, and cinderella image
ahhh, there's nothing like reading that story all over again.

11♥ Read a new book

bibliophile, books, and reading image book, coffee, and bedroom image
Maybe that one that you bought a year ago...

12♥ Make fun random quizzes with your family

famille, kim kardashian, and kardashian image aesthetic, daughter, and family image
Quiz everyone about you and viceversa.

13♥ Make a mixtape

aesthetic, crush, and Lyrics image love, songs, and music image
My favorite ones to make are love ones haha, that maybe you can dedicate to your bf or gf (our your future bf or gf)

14♥ Have a dance party with yourself or family

girl, singer, and cute image ballet, dance, and ballerina image
Especially if you have younger siblings who need to be entertained.

15♥ Write a survival manual

plan, planner, and social image bullet journal, black, and writing image
Make it a parody or just based on personal experience, however you want, be creative!

16♥ Start writing on your diary

book, study, and reading image aesthetic, diary, and journal image
Yesss, and document everything you do.

17♥ Learn the rap of a Nicki Minaj song

fashion, lifesaver, and rapper image barbie, celebrity, and white image
It would feel so good to finally get it right.

18♥ Google your name

study and school image study and school image
You never know what you may find...

19♥ Play treasure hunt

beautiful, happy, and sparkle image beautiful, happy, and music image
So fun, and maybe put a little surprise at the end for the person that searches.

20♥ Do your laundry

design, house, and laundry image girl, style, and vintage image
It's about time haha

21♥ Look at old pics

summer, boat, and fun image alternative, famous, and follow image
I can spend hours doing this for real.

22♥ Try every single Instagram story filter

fashion, style, and outfit image grunge, aesthetic, and girl image
What a great and fun way to pass time ahah

23♥ Look at all your Snapchat memories

fashion image pink, mean girls, and movie image
I love doing this once a year, highly recommend haha. I don't use Snapchat anymore, so I never know what I may find.

24♥ Learn a new card game

card, game, and games image beautiful, sisters, and chyler leigh image
There are so many you can google!

25♥ Watch all the Harry Potter and Star Wars movies

harry potter, hermione granger, and ron weasley image star wars, padme amidala, and Anakin Skywalker image
I should do this cause I have never watched any of these series haha

26♥ Clean your Facebook friends list

friendship, woman, and fun image friendship, summer, and summer time image
Delete toxicness.

27♥ Unfollow spree on Instagram

friendship, summer, and summer time image friendship, woman, and fun image
Same as the last one.

28♥ Read your old diaries

aesthetics, autumn, and book image cake, coffee, and study image
They are so cringe, but fun and cute at the same time.

29♥ Do everything that Marie Kondo taught us

aesthetic, inspiration, and decorations image Image by Gya
hahaha yaasss, watch the series if you haven't.

30♥ Listen to the new Niall Horan album

Image by - niall horan, one direction, and heartbreak weather image
PLEASE

31♥ Plan your wedding

wedding, couple couples, and حب عشق غرام image beautiful, flowers, and wedding image
Make a collection on here or Pinterest, write the guests lists, everything.

32♥ Play WII

aesthetic, gaming, and kawaii image pink, camera, and nintendo image
If you have one, go for it! Or on Nintendo

33♥ Make a fort

all mine, blankets, and cave image room, home, and kids image
They are so fun to make, and a great way to get creative.

34♥ Wash your hands again

Collage, washing, and glitter image beautiful, hands, and edit image
And again, and again, and again.

35♥ Take a bath, drink a mojito and pretend you are at the beach

bath, chic, and petals image Image by Anna
Found this on @yoencasita on Instagram, best idea ever.

36♥ Have a spa day inside

Image by ᴠᴇʀᴀ etsy, men, and gift basket image
Light some candles, self make face masks, put relaxing music on, etc.

37♥ Exercise with Youtube videos

clothes, fashion, and exercise image abs, body, and girl image
Since we are not going anywhere, we have to keep the body moving.

38♥ Vlog your quarantine

beauty, girl, and make up image alternative, indie, and money image
And if you know how to edit videos, then later do that haha.

39♥ Call your grandparents

grandma, history, and inspirational image gilmore girls, grandparents, and tv show image
They will love to hear your voice!

40♥ Clean your camera roll

aesthetic, family, and girlfriends image beach, boy, and girl image
I need to do this too...

41♥ Make a fictional yearbook with magazines pics

aesthetic, light, and people image Image by 🦔 a r i a n n a 🦔
I used to do this when I was little and it was so fun, I made up names, organized the siblings, wrote the "autographs", highly recommend haha; you can also do it on Power Point.

42♥ Watch Friends all over again

Image by ℬells
https://weheartit.com/search/entries?utf8=%E2%9C%93&ac=0&query=friends&page=2&before=341650529 I'm doing this right now!

43♥ Play on Papa Louise pizzeria, donuteria, sandwicheria, etc.

papa games, papas games, and papa louie 2 image papa's games, papa's freezeria, and papa's pizzeria image
My favorite one was sandwicheria, but there are so many you can choose from!

44♥ Make the best grilled cheese sandwich ever
In one of my articles I have a recipe for the one I make, here it is:

article, girl, and happy image ♡My weekend routine by @alesundae

45♥ Wash the dishes

baby, cute, and kitchen image beautiful and book image
Don't let them acomulate.

46♥ Pretend you are on Fashion Police and rank best and worst dressed

aesthetic, fashion, and vogue image fashion, skirt, and outfit image
haha you can even create the worst outfit ever!

47♥ Water the plants

aesthetic, garden, and room image droplets, leaves, and plants image
Don't let them die please.

48♥ Listen to your old playlists

music image berlin, models, and music image
You can find so many old songs on there haha.

49♥ Try not to Sing challenge

crush, cute, and friends image
https://weheartit.com/search/entries?utf8=%E2%9C%93&ac=0&query=singing+friends There are lots with different themes on Youtube, play with your family.

50♥ Homework

homework, lifestyle, and study image study, notes, and school image
Most of us have online classes, so yeah, do this too ahha.

I hope these ideas help you get out of this boredoom hehe, we are all in this together♡ Stay safe!!

Love,
Ale♡