Hi guys! Please stay safe and inside your house, here are some ideas of what you could do. Sending so much love!!
1♥ Watch The Crown on Netflix
2♥ Download games on your phone
3♥ Hydrate
4♥ Karaoke night with your family
5♥ Play board games
6♥ Bake something
7♥ Watch new movies
8♥ Clean your room
9♥ Make your bed everyday
10♥ Read your favorite book
11♥ Read a new book
12♥ Make fun random quizzes with your family
13♥ Make a mixtape
14♥ Have a dance party with yourself or family
15♥ Write a survival manual
16♥ Start writing on your diary
17♥ Learn the rap of a Nicki Minaj song
18♥ Google your name
19♥ Play treasure hunt
20♥ Do your laundry
21♥ Look at old pics
22♥ Try every single Instagram story filter
23♥ Look at all your Snapchat memories
24♥ Learn a new card game
25♥ Watch all the Harry Potter and Star Wars movies
26♥ Clean your Facebook friends list
27♥ Unfollow spree on Instagram
28♥ Read your old diaries
29♥ Do everything that Marie Kondo taught us
30♥ Listen to the new Niall Horan album
31♥ Plan your wedding
32♥ Play WII
33♥ Make a fort
34♥ Wash your hands again
35♥ Take a bath, drink a mojito and pretend you are at the beach
36♥ Have a spa day inside
37♥ Exercise with Youtube videos
38♥ Vlog your quarantine
39♥ Call your grandparents
40♥ Clean your camera roll
41♥ Make a fictional yearbook with magazines pics
42♥ Watch Friends all over again
43♥ Play on Papa Louise pizzeria, donuteria, sandwicheria, etc.
44♥ Make the best grilled cheese sandwich ever
In one of my articles I have a recipe for the one I make, here it is:
45♥ Wash the dishes
46♥ Pretend you are on Fashion Police and rank best and worst dressed
47♥ Water the plants
48♥ Listen to your old playlists
49♥ Try not to Sing challenge
50♥ Homework
I hope these ideas help you get out of this boredoom hehe, we are all in this together♡ Stay safe!!
Love,
Ale♡