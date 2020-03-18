Hi guys! Please stay safe and inside your house, here are some ideas of what you could do. Sending so much love!!

1♥ Watch The Crown on Netflix

Each episode lasts almost an hour, so it's a great way to pass time.

2♥ Download games on your phone

My recommendations: Homescapes, Temple Run, Fruit Ninja, Flow Free, Connect Pops.

3♥ Hydrate

Take this time to drink your 2 liters of water per day.

4♥ Karaoke night with your family

Sing all the oldies!!

5♥ Play board games

6♥ Bake something

It can be something as easy as pancakes, but it still helps pass the time.

7♥ Watch new movies

yes!! Watch Stargirl on Disney Plus, such a cute movie (you can also watch it on solarmoviez for free, and there are many movies on there haha)

8♥ Clean your room

It's about time!

9♥ Make your bed everyday

It can help you include it in your routine from now on.

10♥ Read your favorite book

ahhh, there's nothing like reading that story all over again.

11♥ Read a new book

Maybe that one that you bought a year ago...

12♥ Make fun random quizzes with your family

Quiz everyone about you and viceversa.

13♥ Make a mixtape

My favorite ones to make are love ones haha, that maybe you can dedicate to your bf or gf (our your future bf or gf)

14♥ Have a dance party with yourself or family

Especially if you have younger siblings who need to be entertained.

15♥ Write a survival manual

Make it a parody or just based on personal experience, however you want, be creative!

16♥ Start writing on your diary

Yesss, and document everything you do.

17♥ Learn the rap of a Nicki Minaj song

It would feel so good to finally get it right.

18♥ Google your name

You never know what you may find...

19♥ Play treasure hunt

So fun, and maybe put a little surprise at the end for the person that searches.

20♥ Do your laundry

It's about time haha

21♥ Look at old pics

I can spend hours doing this for real.

22♥ Try every single Instagram story filter

What a great and fun way to pass time ahah

23♥ Look at all your Snapchat memories

I love doing this once a year, highly recommend haha. I don't use Snapchat anymore, so I never know what I may find.

24♥ Learn a new card game

There are so many you can google!

25♥ Watch all the Harry Potter and Star Wars movies

I should do this cause I have never watched any of these series haha

26♥ Clean your Facebook friends list

Delete toxicness.

27♥ Unfollow spree on Instagram

Same as the last one.

28♥ Read your old diaries

They are so cringe, but fun and cute at the same time.

29♥ Do everything that Marie Kondo taught us

hahaha yaasss, watch the series if you haven't.

30♥ Listen to the new Niall Horan album

PLEASE

31♥ Plan your wedding

Make a collection on here or Pinterest, write the guests lists, everything.

32♥ Play WII

If you have one, go for it! Or on Nintendo

33♥ Make a fort

They are so fun to make, and a great way to get creative.

34♥ Wash your hands again

And again, and again, and again.

35♥ Take a bath, drink a mojito and pretend you are at the beach

Found this on @yoencasita on Instagram, best idea ever.

36♥ Have a spa day inside

Light some candles, self make face masks, put relaxing music on, etc.

37♥ Exercise with Youtube videos

Since we are not going anywhere, we have to keep the body moving.

38♥ Vlog your quarantine

And if you know how to edit videos, then later do that haha.

39♥ Call your grandparents

They will love to hear your voice!

40♥ Clean your camera roll

I need to do this too...

41♥ Make a fictional yearbook with magazines pics

I used to do this when I was little and it was so fun, I made up names, organized the siblings, wrote the "autographs", highly recommend haha; you can also do it on Power Point.

42♥ Watch Friends all over again

https://weheartit.com/search/entries?utf8=%E2%9C%93&ac=0&query=friends&page=2&before=341650529 I'm doing this right now!

43♥ Play on Papa Louise pizzeria, donuteria, sandwicheria, etc.

My favorite one was sandwicheria, but there are so many you can choose from!

44♥ Make the best grilled cheese sandwich ever

In one of my articles I have a recipe for the one I make, here it is:

45♥ Wash the dishes

Don't let them acomulate.

46♥ Pretend you are on Fashion Police and rank best and worst dressed

haha you can even create the worst outfit ever!

47♥ Water the plants

Don't let them die please.

48♥ Listen to your old playlists

You can find so many old songs on there haha.

49♥ Try not to Sing challenge

https://weheartit.com/search/entries?utf8=%E2%9C%93&ac=0&query=singing+friends There are lots with different themes on Youtube, play with your family.

50♥ Homework

Most of us have online classes, so yeah, do this too ahha.

I hope these ideas help you get out of this boredoom hehe, we are all in this together♡ Stay safe!!

Love,

Ale♡