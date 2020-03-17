Hey guys, long time no see!

Yes, I've been away from writing for a while because I've gotten lost in one of the most beautiful feelings in the world.

Either way, I've been up to date with the whole situation that's been going around the world and I just want to say something:

Please don't panic over this. The virus affects you especially if you fear it. Don't be afraid to leave your home once in a while, take a stroll through the park, be closer to nature. Be thankful for this free time you're getting as you get to work on yourself, work on your personal stuff, work on you. You get to have the time to do whatever you want and appreciate every single moment! See the good in everything.

draw/paint

get fit

start a new tv show

bake

read

clean your wardrobe

discover new artists

learn a new language/continue learning

meditate

play an instrumental

have a game night with your family (call your friends over if you know they're okay and safe)

Skype with your friends

write something

redecorate (if you can)

make a dance playlist

practice self-care & self-discovery (lots of ideas on Pinterest)

That's it for today! Thanks for reading!

Be safe, y'all!!

cafeandgelato

