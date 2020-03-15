Hey lovelies, we are all well aware of the Corona Virus, which is causing many cities to close schools, gyms, and suggesting to prevent social contact as much as possible to prevent the spread. For those who are almost under house arrest, here is a must read guide that will help ease your boredom and give you ideas to make your days more eventful!

1) Stay Active: I like to do my own at home workouts every once in a while, I have a few dumbbells where I continue my leg and upper body days, every other day. There are plenty of fitness apps and you tube videos you can follow to remain busy and active! Also, I might do a few dance fitness videos, which are super fun and like Just Dance, I watch the Fitness Marshall on YouTube! They are more fun than traditional workouts!

2) Bake! Make sure you not only stock up on lots of food, water, and household products to limit your trips to the store, but also buy flour, sugar, butter, eggs, if you like to bake! Baking is fun to do with family, or on your own, and the ingredients go a long way! Freeze overripe bananas to then thaw to make banana bread for a yummy breakfast, or make homemade pancakes, muffins, or cookies. Then you won't have to worry about running out of your treats or breakfast items from the store! Also, try a new recipe, like French Macaroons or Blondies!

3) Turn on Music and Clean Your House! We often get busy that we don't clean very thoroughly during our weeks. But now, you have plenty of time to straighten up! It will also pass time quick.

4) Have a Picnic and hang out in your backyard Act like you are at the beach, set up a blanket or a table and chairs, have some lunch, look at the clouds, and enjoy life. :)

5) Bored Games/Disney Plus/Netflix/Hulu/Electronics Self-explanatory, but have movie nights, or movie marathons, play wii sports or mario brothers, and get the family together for game nights!

6) Have a spa day Use face masks, face washes, relax, and treat yourself*

7) Face time your friends, play game pigeon together, and play games like this or that or would you rather over Face Time!

8) Order Delivery or Cook an extravagant meal that will make delicious leftovers My family might order Domino's and have extra for the next few days, or make a big pot of rice and chicken and use it in different ways for the next few days.

