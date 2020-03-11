No matter how hard we try, sometimes we just end up losing ourselves, in a relationship, chasing a goal, or abiding by others expectations...

Step 1...

The realization.

Just a few weeks ago I published an article where I explained how I ended up losing myself...

Step 2...

Welcome to the journey to "me".

Ask yourself what were your hobbies before this happened

the easiest way to discover who you are again is by going all the way back to childhood. What were you doing when you didn't feel like the judgment of the whole world was upon you?

Did you paint? Sing? Film videos? Design? Read? Research physics theories? Work out?

Find time to do those things again... if you think there's no time, think again, there's always time (at least there's always time to infinitely scroll through Instagram and sit around waiting for his text, so why not switch that out for something that will make you feel alive?)

Pay attention to what draws you in

What kind of youtube videos do you like to watch? is there a picture you've seen on WHI that seems to light up your soul? is there an influencer with a particular lifestyle that you look at and feel drawn to it? I know for me each time I watch mylifeaseva and Natacha Oceane I feel like wow, I want that.

Figure out what it is about it, is it that they both live near the sea? their healthy lifestyle? the abundance of time spent with friends? Evas love for fashion?

Reflect

How do you feel? what do you feel like doing? where do you want to be after you overcome this?

Could it be that you've changed and the old interests don't work anymore and that's part of the reason why you got lost?

If the old doesn't spark joy... make room for new

Try new things! and that's when a completely different journey begins. If the old ways don't work and it's time for a change, reinvent yourself. Heres where to start...