hi,

i've wanted to do this for a long time, but never could i get away with writing this article. i'm not satisfied with myself and want to change something. permanently! quite often i've started with sports, healthier nutrition, self care... but i never made it through, i gave up halfway through, because i had no more desire to go back to my comfort zone... Do you feel the same way, then start again together with me!

I hope that i can make it now, when so many people know about it...

✧ 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯

you can rise from everything.

you can completely reinvent yourself

it's never too late to start being the person you want to be

you can discard old habits and adopt new ones

you really have to want it, because only you can do it and no one else can help you

be aware that it won't be easy and that there will be hard times, but you can do it

Decide for yourself, that you will give everything and that you will never look back

✧ 𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨

picturing means to imagine something very strongly, to visualize something so strong that you feel it, taste it, smell it...

for example you imagine so strongly how you get a good mark in the test that you already can feel this satisfaction, your happines….

when you feel this, you mostly want to let it become reality and therefore you try even harder to reach your goal, that is the purpose behind it

for that ask yourself this questions (i´m going to answer them, in this article, but it would be great if you write them and your answers down, for example in a journal) :

1. what does she / he eats?

too much sweets, maybe she should sometimes eat salad instead of pizza…

2. what habits does she / he has?

too mucht time on electronic, lays a lot on her bed, doing nothing, doesn´t go out a lot…

3. which people surround her / him?

family, friends, poplular and rich friends, people who aren´t good for her...

4. how does she / he responds to other people?

/ how does she / he acts around other people?

she`s really shy and doesn´t like to speak much, sometimes she is a follower and doesn´t form her own opinion

5. what does she / he feels when she / he looks in the mirrow?

she feels uncomfortabel, she feels not enough, but she knows she is beautiful or she tries to know

6. what is her / his fashion style like?

i would say her fashion style is special, she don´t have one style she like to wear a lot of different styles, she is on the way to find her style, but she has to finish yet her fashion race.

7. how is her / his skin like ( acne, dry, glowy, pale, tan....)?

she has acne, she would love to change this, because sometime she feel uncomfortable because of her acne

8. how is her / his physice like?

she has bigger thights and hips, her belly is flat, but she doesn´t have abs (gained some wight),are her arms are strong, i don´t this isn´t a bad of this question, but she doens´t have a lot Endurance

9. how is her / his work ehtic like?

she can learn things fast, but she often isn´t concentrated, she gets distracted too quickly by cell phones, other people… she gives up too quickly

10. how is her / his mental health like?

right now her metal health is pretty well, since she cutted out a toxic person of her life, but she still compares herself with others, and often she feels bad, because the others look better then her, they have more friends.... hi, if you mental health problems, after every down and good moment come. you are important. it gives people who love you. this is important for me, because one of my friends has big problems, she wanted to die, she cuts herself…..

11. 5 words / phrases which discribe how she / he felt the last few weeks?

happy, tired, like as she wasn´t enough, but in the same time i love life, lost ~ but she is on the way to find her place in the world

✧ 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧

now you answer the questions again, but you answer, how your dream self would answer

1. what does she / he eats?

she eats really healthy, salad, acai bowl....she drinks a lot of water, 2l.... no eating in frustration but she can allow herself to cheat sometimes

2. what habits does she / he has?

working out everyday or every other day, spend more time with friends, get enough sleep, take care of yourself, be positive, read

3. which people surround her / him?

only people which are good for her mental health, she cuts of toxic people

4. how does she / he responds to other people?

she`s open, she approaches people, she doesn´ disguise herself from others….

5. what does she / he feels when she / he looks in the mirrow?

she feels confident, she likes what she sees, she knows that she is beautiful

6. what is her / his fashion style like?

7. how is her / his skin like?

her skin is clear and glowy

8. how is her / his physice like?

she has abs and tonned legs + " big butt", she has a great endurance

9. how is her / his work ehtic like?

she is always concentrated, nobody can stop her...

10. how is her / his mental health like?

her mental health is good, she knows how much she worths, she takes care about herself and knows what is good for her, she stays away from toxic people

✧ 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘴

now you have an idea how your wanna be. write down your top 5 goals, from least to most important

skin

take care of my skin, do skincare everyday, try to get rid of acne

body

slim down my legs, gain muscles, get sixpack, bigger butt…..

healthy

eat healthy, drink a lot of water, go by foot instead of taking the train.....

be confident and go more out

i wanna be confindent, i wann go out and make new Friends

mental health

i want to take care of my mental health, i want to do every week a selfcare day, i want to take time for myself, i want to have a good mind, i want to learn how to deal with hard times

✧ 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯

now print out pics, make a pinterest page, …..do find stuff that inspires you for this journey. stuff that motivates you, when you wanna quit this journey

now, we areready woth the prepaetion for our journey. with the next article the hard times will start. but we can do this together.

thank you very much for reading

by the way: this article took me 5 Hours, so i´m sorry when the end isn´t perfect, but didn´t had any more time, i had to study