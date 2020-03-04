hi,
i've wanted to do this for a long time, but never could i get away with writing this article. i'm not satisfied with myself and want to change something. permanently! quite often i've started with sports, healthier nutrition, self care... but i never made it through, i gave up halfway through, because i had no more desire to go back to my comfort zone... Do you feel the same way, then start again together with me!
I hope that i can make it now, when so many people know about it...
✧ 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯
- you can rise from everything.
- you can completely reinvent yourself
- it's never too late to start being the person you want to be
- you can discard old habits and adopt new ones
- you really have to want it, because only you can do it and no one else can help you
- be aware that it won't be easy and that there will be hard times, but you can do it
Decide for yourself, that you will give everything and that you will never look back
✧ 𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨
picturing means to imagine something very strongly, to visualize something so strong that you feel it, taste it, smell it...
for example you imagine so strongly how you get a good mark in the test that you already can feel this satisfaction, your happines….
when you feel this, you mostly want to let it become reality and therefore you try even harder to reach your goal, that is the purpose behind it
- for that ask yourself this questions (i´m going to answer them, in this article, but it would be great if you write them and your answers down, for example in a journal) :
1. what does she / he eats?
2. what habits does she / he has?
3. which people surround her / him?
4. how does she / he responds to other people?
/ how does she / he acts around other people?
5. what does she / he feels when she / he looks in the mirrow?
6. what is her / his fashion style like?
7. how is her / his skin like ( acne, dry, glowy, pale, tan....)?
8. how is her / his physice like?
9. how is her / his work ehtic like?
10. how is her / his mental health like?
11. 5 words / phrases which discribe how she / he felt the last few weeks?
✧ 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧
now you answer the questions again, but you answer, how your dream self would answer
1. what does she / he eats?
2. what habits does she / he has?
3. which people surround her / him?
4. how does she / he responds to other people?
5. what does she / he feels when she / he looks in the mirrow?
6. what is her / his fashion style like?
7. how is her / his skin like?
8. how is her / his physice like?
9. how is her / his work ehtic like?
10. how is her / his mental health like?
✧ 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘴
now you have an idea how your wanna be. write down your top 5 goals, from least to most important
skin
body
healthy
be confident and go more out
mental health
✧ 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯
now print out pics, make a pinterest page, …..do find stuff that inspires you for this journey. stuff that motivates you, when you wanna quit this journey
now, we areready woth the prepaetion for our journey. with the next article the hard times will start. but we can do this together.
thank you very much for reading
by the way: this article took me 5 Hours, so i´m sorry when the end isn´t perfect, but didn´t had any more time, i had to study
if you wanna build up contact
just send me a message at We heart it
or snap me: l.hemm
we can build up flames at snapchat too