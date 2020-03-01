Hi guys!

Officiall is SPRING and I thinking that it will be nice to do a bucket list now that the weather is supose to be better with us.

Let's start

☼ go on a bike ride ☼

summer, girl, and beach image girl, bike, and nature image

☼ feed the ducks ☼

rain, duck, and yellow image animals, ducks, and cute image

☼ spring mani-pedi ☼

nails, Nude, and ring image flowers image

☼ make lemonade ☼

lemon, fruit, and yellow image lemonade, drink, and food image

☼ go on a nature walk ☼

autumn, leaves, and morning image forest, nature, and tree image

☼ gardering ☼

flowers, girl, and tumblr image flowers, garden, and yellow image

☼ have a BBQ ☼

bbq, bbqtools, and outdoors image Algeria, bbq, and discover image

☼ visit a farm ☼

yellow, house, and home image Chicken, child, and happy image

☼ find a rainbow ☼

art, beautiful places, and roads image landscape, water, and rainbow image

☼ eat ice cream ☼

food and ice cream image fashion, food, and ice cream image

☼ go to the zoo ☼

animal, giraffe, and cute image california, photo, and sign image

☼ have a picnic ☼

food, drink, and picnic image picnic, croissants, and food image

☼ go to the park ☼

beautiful, blue, and sky image fashion, girl, and outfit image

☼ play with sidewalk chalk☼

vintage image art, chalk, and carefree image

☼ take a family photo ☼

family, love, and kids image family, child, and love image

☼ go to a football game, or tennis, or baseball game ☼

baby, family, and mom image girl, friends, and friendship image

☼ try a new fitness class ☼

b&w, black and white, and class image Image by Gauthier

☼ fly a kite ☼

K and go fly a kite image activity, beautiful, and bokeh image

☼ play golf ☼

family, fun, and golf image fun, friends, and golf image

☼ enjoy an outdoor concert☼

fun, music, and festival image hippie, woodstock, and music image

☼ pick wold flowers ☼

flowers, photography, and summer image blue, flowers, and multicolor image

☼ jump in a puddle ☼

rain, umbrella, and grunge image autumn, leaves, and girl image

So that's my bucket list for spring.:)

Thank you for reading.

