Hi guys!
Officiall is SPRING and I thinking that it will be nice to do a bucket list now that the weather is supose to be better with us.
Let's start
☼ go on a bike ride ☼
☼ feed the ducks ☼
☼ spring mani-pedi ☼
☼ make lemonade ☼
☼ go on a nature walk ☼
☼ gardering ☼
☼ have a BBQ ☼
☼ visit a farm ☼
☼ find a rainbow ☼
☼ eat ice cream ☼
☼ go to the zoo ☼
☼ have a picnic ☼
☼ go to the park ☼
☼ play with sidewalk chalk☼
☼ take a family photo ☼
☼ go to a football game, or tennis, or baseball game ☼
☼ try a new fitness class ☼
☼ fly a kite ☼
☼ play golf ☼
☼ enjoy an outdoor concert☼
☼ pick wold flowers ☼
☼ jump in a puddle ☼
So that's my bucket list for spring.:)
Thank you for reading.
Love you, A.P.