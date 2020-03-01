Hi guys!

Officiall is SPRING and I thinking that it will be nice to do a bucket list now that the weather is supose to be better with us.

Let's start

☼ go on a bike ride ☼

☼ feed the ducks ☼

☼ spring mani-pedi ☼

☼ make lemonade ☼

☼ go on a nature walk ☼

☼ gardering ☼

☼ have a BBQ ☼

☼ visit a farm ☼

☼ find a rainbow ☼

☼ eat ice cream ☼

☼ go to the zoo ☼

☼ have a picnic ☼

☼ go to the park ☼

☼ play with sidewalk chalk☼

☼ take a family photo ☼

☼ go to a football game, or tennis, or baseball game ☼

☼ try a new fitness class ☼

☼ fly a kite ☼

☼ play golf ☼

☼ enjoy an outdoor concert☼

☼ pick wold flowers ☼

☼ jump in a puddle ☼

So that's my bucket list for spring.:)

Thank you for reading.

Love you, A.P.