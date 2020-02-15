Hello lovely heartists! I am back with an article which is about my All-Time Favorite songs. Since I am listening to many different music genres, there'll be no special orientation to one genre (e.g. pop, rock), so everyone can find something for themselves. I’ll leave the video of every song so that you can listen to it right away.

➵ Islands in the Stream - Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers

If you ask me, this song is really cool and super catchy. A few years ago I was scrolling down YouTube, and this song was in my recommendations. Usually, my YouTube recommendations are weird and terrible but that wasn't the case here.

➵ Home - Ed Prosek

I am sure that most of you haven't heard of Ed Prosek. He is one of the artists who is definitely must have in my playlist. This song is so beautiful and it really makes my heart melt. It has that autumny vibes so if you are looking for something new, relaxing for your fall playlist, this is a perfect choice.

➵ Creep - by Kina Grannis

I just love this song, both: original and cover by Kina Grannis. So, why I chose the cover instead of the original one here? Well, first of all, let's say that the original one has its own character and if you are not used to this kind of music you are probably not gonna like it. Personally, it wasn't a problem for me, as I said I am listening to many different music genres. If you still don't like it, I suggest listening to this cover. It is different but also really good.

➵ Breathe - Lauv

Okay. You might already have noticed my obsession with Lauv and his songs because I wrote a lot about his songs in the description of my posts. This song has a special place in my playlist and I can never get tired of it. It was the first song that I have heard of Lauv, and immediately fell in love with his voice and basically it made me a big fan of Lauv.

➵ Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye (feat. Kimbra)

This song is definitely my all-time favorite and it is always on replay. Everything about it is so good, their voices fit so well together and the song really stands out. I deeply recommend it if you are looking for something new for your playlist.

➵ Legendary - Welshly Arms

This song is full of energy, it is powerful, and it has that strong vibes. It reminds me of Imagine Dragons, so if you are a fan of Imagine Dragons or if you are listening to something similar, I am sure you will like this one.

➵ Speechless (feat. Tori Kelly)

This song is really lovely and I love it for many reasons. I have discovered it a few months ago and after the first time of hearing it, I knew I liked it. Personally, I liked this version with Tori more but the original one is also great.

➵ River - Bishop Briggs

I discovered this song last year and tbh at first, I thought that it was nothing special but after listening to it a few times I fell in love with it. So, if you don't like it at first I totally understand but I think that you should give it a chance.

I hope you liked it. Feel free to message me and tell me your opinion about the playlist. Also if you have any suggestions about the next article or music recommendations.

