Hi everyone! Today I'll be combining the two interesting topics to me: astrology and fashion, mainly vintage fashion which can be anything up until the 2000s according to the definition (anything 20 years or older).

This was inspired by fellow Tenth Muse writer, Sarah (@out_for_a_walk_b7tch) and her Zodiac Signs As... articles.

I like astrology but I'm not an expert (I would actually like to learn more about astrology) and obviously don't know your birth chart so don't take this too seriously :)

Aries

80s, 90s, and iphone image brad pitt, boy, and johnny depp image 90's, edgy, and fashion image 90s image
The Nineteen Nineties (1990-1999)
  • Rebellious and courageous
  • Driven and energetic
  • Fashion: Bold and anti-conformist, functional and oversized

Taurus

70s, aesthetic, and 90s image vintage, dress, and yellow image vintage image 70's Fashion and 70s style image
The Nineteen Seventies (1970-1979)
  • Patient and chill
  • Stubborn and persevering
  • Fashion: simple but bold, comfortable and casual but tailored and classy.

Gemini

80's, movie, and bttf image shoes, aesthetic, and boots image 80s, 90s, and color image Tom Cruise and top gun image
The Nineteen Eighties (1980-1989)
  • Versatile and curious
  • Witty and Impulsive
  • Fashion: Bright, vivid colours and overall flamboyant clothes

Cancer

vintage, 50s, and black and white image girl, vintage, and dress image fashion image clothes, sixties, and fashion image
The Nineteen Fifties (1950-1959)
  • Intuitive and nostalgic
  • Enigmatic and charming
  • Fashion: minimalistic and feminine, tailored and elegant

Leo

flapper, vintage, and Sasha Pivovarova image vintage and pearls image vintage, 20s, and woman image fashion, dress, and style image
The Roaring Twenties (1920-1929)
  • Vivacious, exuberant
  • Loyal and protective
  • Fashion: revolutionary, free-spirited, dramatic decorations

Virgo

fashion photography, vintage hats, and vintage photography image 1930s, edward steichen, and Marlene Dietrich image 1930s, love, and ​ataturk image classic hollywood, classic movies, and old hollywood image
The Nineteen Thirties (1930-1939)
  • Modest and helpful
  • Hard-working and passionate
  • Fashion: tailored, and structured, colourful and detailed

Libra

art, dress, and fashion image art, pink, and rose image art, painting, and aesthetic image art, details, and jewellery image
The Renaissance Period (1300-1600)
  • Diplomatic and gentle
  • Idealistic and romantic
  • Fashion: delicate fabrics, elaborate shapes and jewelry

Scorpio

black, grunge, and style image fashion, grunge, and style image 80s, 90s, and bad ass image black image
The Nineteen Nineties (1990-1999)
  • Passionate and persistent
  • Loyal and curious
  • Fashion: anti-conformist, reckless and careless, durable

Sagittarius

2000s, fashion, and girls image pink, aesthetic, and fashion image 2000s, fashion, and pink image 2000s, 90s, and girls image
The Two Thousands (2000-2009)
  • Honest and optimistic
  • Adventurous and independent
  • Fashion: individualistic, diverse, mix and match trends

Capricorn

1940s, fashion, and men image Image by victoire 1940s, fashion, and high waisted image 1940, moda, and love image
The Nineteen Fourties (1940-1949)
  • Ambitious and persistent
  • Realistic and disciplined
  • Fashion: classy, sophisticated and structured, tailored.

Aquarius

60s, boho, and fashion image car, 70s, and retro image 1960s, fashion, and model image vintage, aesthetic, and 90s image
The Nineteen Sixties (1960-1969)
  • Original and eccentric
  • Assertive and humanitarian
  • Fashion; individualistic, rebel from traditions and diversified trends

Pisces

model, romance, and romantic image epoch, romantic, and woman image art, brocade, and jewelry image aesthetic, anna karenina, and lady image
The Romantic Era (1800-1850)
  • Romantic and empathic
  • Elusive and intuitive
  • Fashion: delicate fabrics, full skirts and clothes that represented a deeper meaning

Thanks for reading! I hope you enjoyed reading. Let me know if you agree with these :)

This article was written by @kxkeru for the Tenth Muse Writer's Team
