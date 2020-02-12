Hi everyone! Today I'll be combining the two interesting topics to me: astrology and fashion, mainly vintage fashion which can be anything up until the 2000s according to the definition (anything 20 years or older).

This was inspired by fellow Tenth Muse writer, Sarah (@out_for_a_walk_b7tch) and her Zodiac Signs As... articles.

I like astrology but I'm not an expert (I would actually like to learn more about astrology) and obviously don't know your birth chart so don't take this too seriously :)

Aries

The Nineteen Nineties (1990-1999)

Rebellious and courageous

Driven and energetic

Fashion: Bold and anti-conformist, functional and oversized

Taurus

The Nineteen Seventies (1970-1979)

Patient and chill

Stubborn and persevering

Fashion: simple but bold, comfortable and casual but tailored and classy.

Gemini

The Nineteen Eighties (1980-1989)

Versatile and curious

Witty and Impulsive

Fashion: Bright, vivid colours and overall flamboyant clothes

Cancer

The Nineteen Fifties (1950-1959)

Intuitive and nostalgic

Enigmatic and charming

Fashion: minimalistic and feminine, tailored and elegant

Leo

The Roaring Twenties (1920-1929)

Vivacious, exuberant

Loyal and protective

Fashion: revolutionary, free-spirited, dramatic decorations

Virgo

The Nineteen Thirties (1930-1939)

Modest and helpful

Hard-working and passionate

Fashion: tailored, and structured, colourful and detailed

Libra

The Renaissance Period (1300-1600)

Diplomatic and gentle

Idealistic and romantic

Fashion: delicate fabrics, elaborate shapes and jewelry

Scorpio

The Nineteen Nineties (1990-1999)

Passionate and persistent

Loyal and curious

Fashion: anti-conformist, reckless and careless, durable

Sagittarius

The Two Thousands (2000-2009)

Honest and optimistic

Adventurous and independent

Fashion: individualistic, diverse, mix and match trends

Capricorn

The Nineteen Fourties (1940-1949)

Ambitious and persistent

Realistic and disciplined

Fashion: classy, sophisticated and structured, tailored.

Aquarius

The Nineteen Sixties (1960-1969)

Original and eccentric

Assertive and humanitarian

Fashion; individualistic, rebel from traditions and diversified trends

Pisces

The Romantic Era (1800-1850)

Romantic and empathic

Elusive and intuitive

Fashion: delicate fabrics, full skirts and clothes that represented a deeper meaning

Thanks for reading! I hope you enjoyed reading. Let me know if you agree with these :)

This article was written by @kxkeru for the Tenth Muse Writer's Team