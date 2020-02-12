Hi everyone! Today I'll be combining the two interesting topics to me: astrology and fashion, mainly vintage fashion which can be anything up until the 2000s according to the definition (anything 20 years or older).
This was inspired by fellow Tenth Muse writer, Sarah (@out_for_a_walk_b7tch) and her Zodiac Signs As... articles.
I like astrology but I'm not an expert (I would actually like to learn more about astrology) and obviously don't know your birth chart so don't take this too seriously :)
Aries
- Rebellious and courageous
- Driven and energetic
- Fashion: Bold and anti-conformist, functional and oversized
Taurus
- Patient and chill
- Stubborn and persevering
- Fashion: simple but bold, comfortable and casual but tailored and classy.
Gemini
- Versatile and curious
- Witty and Impulsive
- Fashion: Bright, vivid colours and overall flamboyant clothes
Cancer
- Intuitive and nostalgic
- Enigmatic and charming
- Fashion: minimalistic and feminine, tailored and elegant
Leo
- Vivacious, exuberant
- Loyal and protective
- Fashion: revolutionary, free-spirited, dramatic decorations
Virgo
- Modest and helpful
- Hard-working and passionate
- Fashion: tailored, and structured, colourful and detailed
Libra
- Diplomatic and gentle
- Idealistic and romantic
- Fashion: delicate fabrics, elaborate shapes and jewelry
Scorpio
- Passionate and persistent
- Loyal and curious
- Fashion: anti-conformist, reckless and careless, durable
Sagittarius
- Honest and optimistic
- Adventurous and independent
- Fashion: individualistic, diverse, mix and match trends
Capricorn
- Ambitious and persistent
- Realistic and disciplined
- Fashion: classy, sophisticated and structured, tailored.
Aquarius
- Original and eccentric
- Assertive and humanitarian
- Fashion; individualistic, rebel from traditions and diversified trends
Pisces
- Romantic and empathic
- Elusive and intuitive
- Fashion: delicate fabrics, full skirts and clothes that represented a deeper meaning
Thanks for reading! I hope you enjoyed reading. Let me know if you agree with these :)
This article was written by @kxkeru for the Tenth Muse Writer's Team