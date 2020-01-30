I have got this idea for a long time , but finally i'm writing it , well first of all this article isn't about my life goals , it's about my dreams in the future and what i want to do with my life like how i see myself after like 10 years from now.

well everyone have dreams based on our passion in life , dreams is what makes us hope for tomorrow to come and it's so important for everyone to have dreams and a version of himself in the future , and lately i can't stop thinking about what i want to be in the future, and what i have to do to reach my dreams , so today I'm gonna share with you my dreams based on what i love , hoping someday i will do it.

// BECOME A POLYGLOT //

A polyglot basically means someone who can speak many languages like 7 or even more , also it's called multilingual, well i know this may seem a little bit hard but i love languages, literature and discovering new cultures so this makes it easier for me , plus learning new language is a way to explore a country and discover it , i don't mean physically traveling, i mean when you learn a language you can watch series/documentaries or even movies to practice the language and then you will learn a lot about the country and for me it's amusing and educational.

There's an event which is held every year with a changeable place around Europe where all the polyglots from around the world gather and practice their languages together, the event is called POLYGLOT GATHERING , the event is held especially for the people who are enthusiastic about learning languages, it also allows you to meet new people with same interests as you and make friends as well, and this is where i belong i want so bad to attend this event at least once in my life.

The languages which are on the top of my list is Spanish and Japanese , spanish because actually i find it cute and Japanese because i love anime so much everything about japan as a whole country attracts me , i wanna learn Japanese so when i travel there (which also one of my dreams) i'd be able to talk with native Japanese speakers.

// TRANSLATE //

A part of being a polyglot is to become a translator, i mean there's a connection between them , i really enjoy translating and everything related to it , working as a translator would be a fun job for me because i like it.

// OPEN A LIBRARY //

I'm a book addict and i can't deny that , when most of the girls are obsessed with fashion and make up i'm obsessed with books , and the smell of a book is my fav smell ever and to let you know all the book lovers Bibliosmia is the word which describes the smell of books , for some people a treasure is a place with a lot of money , for me it's a place with a lot of books , i swear there are days when a book attracts me I'd spend hours and hours in my room on my bed without a break just reading, so it's not a surprise to have this dream

I want to open a big , really big library in my town and take good care of the books and motivate people to read again and actual book not a pdf one because my opinion is a real book between your hands is much better than reading through a screen on your phone , i really wanna do this , when i imagine myself working in my library selling books and recommending some to people i feel like that's it and i'd be spending my time really happy.

// Publish my own book //

Let me guess maybe you've already expected that because most of the book addicts are actually authors , look all i have is just ideas but i haven't actually involved in the process of writing one yet except once and that was may 2019 when i started actually writing but after a period of time my motivation and determination wasn't strong enough to keep on so i quit , but i know i will definitely come back someday i know because i love writing so much especially when it's something emotional,personal or generally related to me.

I can't help but get amazed and inspired by young writers who are already in the process of writing and publishing their own books they just encourage me for example:

Her story "War of hearts" on wattpad , i really can't find words to describe it , it's just amazing and i like it so much.

i will put link of the story if you wanted to check it out.

https://www.wattpad.com/620866670-war-of-hearts-foreword

So proud of this young women of her success, she wrote 2 books one of them is "The violet theory" despite i haven't read it but i'm sure it will be good , and she really inspired me with these two articles

I'm really looking forward for the day i publish my own book.

// CREATE MY OWN BLOG //

whether it would on wordpress or anything else , i'd really like to have a blog and run it by myself , it will be a place for my thoughts, writings and wrap ups for books,movies ,series and songs , i think maybe when i get into college i'd think about it more seriously , i want to write more and my content would be beneficial for others and i think the blog would motivate me , actually i already have one on wordpress but i don't write in it anything i just follow other blogs.

// Become a surgeon and study medicine //

I know you maybe shocked at all, because all the previous dreams are kinda linked to each other but this is too irrelevant like how a girl who likes books,languages and writting be interested in medicine especially the surgeon section where you have to deal with internal body organs and do operations and get used to the blood scene which not everyone is okay with it , and the truth is that wasn't me months ago ,that dream of becoming a surgeon wasn't on my list and i wasn't thinking about it even but last november i don't know why i did this but i searched on google all medicine universities in my country and i also searched for the subjects they study each year and each semster and i liked it , i really did but i wasn't sure about if that what i really want and then one day i was watching "The physician" and during the movie there was a scene about anatomy of a dead man and i expected myself to be disgusted or anything but surprisingly i wasn't , i told my brother and he said "You should watch the good doctor and i'm sure you'll like it" and i did , then i knew for sure that i want to be a surgeon and the idea of saving people's lives or at least helping them is amazing to me because i want when i'm getting older and look back at my life and see what i've done then i knew that i've done something valuable and great and that my life wasn't worthless.

// DREAMS RELATED TO TRAVELLING //

1/ I appreciate art,poetry and everything related so i really wanna visit museums around the world like Le Louvre, Paris and The British museum, London ,it's one of my desires in my life and i have many fav painters.

2/ Travel to Japan as i said earlier.

I have a version of myself in the future that tells me to work hard to achieve my ambitions and dreams in life , so maybe after 10 years from now i come back and re-read this article and see what i have done , i know that they are a lot and maybe also contradictory like how can i be writer,surgeon and run a library at the same time i mean each one of them requires a lot of work to achieve but also who knows it's better to have a plan B all the time, you should discover yourself and know what you seek in this life ,actually i want to write an article about how to discover your passion in life and maybe also write about how i figured out that this is what i want to be and do in my life so i hope this would be my upcoming article cause a lot of things is running through my mind and i want to write them all, my fav subjects in school is biology,physics beside languages so i think i picked my dreams right.

Let me know your opinions and thoughts and message me anytime , and luckily lately my messages have no glitch and i can recieve all the messages from everyone.

yours,

Alaa ♡♡