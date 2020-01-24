Hello everybody. Hope you are well. Before I start with an article I want to wish you the very best of the twenty-twenty and the decade.

➵ elderflower girls

acoustic songs, she likes to go on poetry nights, no makeup face, quiet laughs, haircuts, filling a notebook with flowers, decent, herbarium in math books, a little shy, tea after midnight, always walks barefoot so you can hear her footsteps at night she make towards the kitchen

➵ rosemary girls

loves vintage movies, a little lonely, smart and knows a bit of everything, bookworm, transparent nail polish, long nails almond shape, cats person, short but always in flat shoes, you can always recognize her laugh because she has specific one, soft curls

➵ nectarine girls

her home s her safe, happy place, delicate handwriting that looks beautiful but only she can read, writing a book about her feelings, she is eating fruits from the neighbors garden but looks so cute so they allow her, lushes easily, when she is bored she likes talking nonsense until she starts laughing

➵ cinnamon girls

girl with an apple in her bag, too romantic, morning person, art galleries, she enjoys sitting next to her grandmother and listening to her childhood stories, having a crush, laughing at nothing but you just forgive her because she looks so happy, bitter coffee

➵ mint girls

long showers, nice manners, healthy food, slow kisses, bedroom always smells fresh, opened windows, forest walks, calm, reads magazines and follows fashion trends, never judges people, works hard

➵ peony girls

adores emojis, good singing, coins in jeans pockets, spending time outside, adventures and adventures, loves watching cartoons and documentaries, learning French, great at meeting internet friends,

ponytails, skirts and dresses combined with a turtleneck sweater

