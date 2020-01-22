Tate McRae - Stupid
"Only think about him on the week days and weekends only in the mornings and evenings only when i wake up and sleep in, oh my god"
Pulse - Essy
I don´t feel your pulse anymore when you´re with me you´re still in my heart but I only feel my heartbeat, baby
Peter Manos - In my head
You say it´s alright but you´re not who´s up at night you´ll probably say "we tried" This feels like a lie
Dove Cameron - Bloodshot
And my friends say i´m losing my mind and my parents chek in all the time its harder to see you´re not mine with my bloodshot eyes
Christian French - Someone new
I was over you I never thought I wanted to believe it you were gone I knew I had to let my feelings fade away
Dove Cameron - Waste
My mom thinks I need therapy ´cause I sing, only sing abou you but the thing is that she dosen´t know how you do what you do
Ruben - Lay by me
I stripped down for your naked eyes so you could understand and let me inside so I hope you throgh the rising tide that´ll be here and you can lay by my side
Tate McRae - Tear myself apart
Can you feel my hands shake heart is now an earthquake I´m left alone to tear myself apart you make it look so easy turn around and leave me I´m left alone to tear myself apart
Maya Payne - Make up my mind
I don't want to make up my mind it´s too soon I need timethe truth is this could take quite a while if it means goodbye I don't wanna make up my mind
Enjoy listening