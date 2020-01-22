Tate McRae - Stupid

car, sunset, and lights image aesthetic, bird, and night image
"Only think about him on the week days and weekends only in the mornings and evenings only when i wake up and sleep in, oh my god"

Pulse - Essy

love, hands, and couple image boy, smile, and guy image
I don´t feel your pulse anymore when you´re with me you´re still in my heart but I only feel my heartbeat, baby

Peter Manos - In my head

boy, grunge, and car image girl, grunge, and tumblr image
You say it´s alright but you´re not who´s up at night you´ll probably say "we tried" This feels like a lie

Dove Cameron - Bloodshot

80s, kiss, and alternative image eye, drugs, and blue image
And my friends say i´m losing my mind and my parents chek in all the time its harder to see you´re not mine with my bloodshot eyes

Christian French - Someone new

heart, theme, and red image aesthetic, couple, and girls image
I was over you I never thought I wanted to believe it you were gone I knew I had to let my feelings fade away

Dove Cameron - Waste

autumn, beautiful, and fashion image love, couple, and train image
My mom thinks I need therapy ´cause I sing, only sing abou you but the thing is that she dosen´t know how you do what you do

Ruben - Lay by me

love, couple, and water image sky, lightning, and storm image
I stripped down for your naked eyes so you could understand and let me inside so I hope you throgh the rising tide that´ll be here and you can lay by my side

Tate McRae - Tear myself apart

aesthetic, glam, and cindykimberly image aesthetic, butterfly, and girl image
Can you feel my hands shake heart is now an earthquake I´m left alone to tear myself apart you make it look so easy turn around and leave me I´m left alone to tear myself apart

Maya Payne - Make up my mind

girl, water, and sea image alternative, couple, and indie image
I don't want to make up my mind it´s too soon I need timethe truth is this could take quite a while if it means goodbye I don't wanna make up my mind

Enjoy listening

