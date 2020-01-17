"one day I decided I was gonna chose me

i haven't looked back since"

hi loves! today I'll be writing a guide to self love and care, in my last article I asked if you would like to see my interpretation of self love so here it is!!

Let's get started!

what is the meaning of self love?

self love > noun

"regard for one's own well-being and happiness

After reading numerous interpretations behind the meaning of self love. I have formed my own meaning for the phrase; self love is the concept of spending time with yourself, slowing down at times to check on how your doing mentally and emotionally.

It's about learning to love yourself for who you are including the parts of you, you may not favour so much it may be it's physical or emotional.

"learn to love yourself, it may take time but you deserve that"

PRACTICING SELF LOVE

Don't try to change so that someone will love you. Change so that YOU can fall more in love with yourself

Have a morning/afternoon/evening dedicated completely for yourself

Keep clear of people who don't provide anything but negativity

Pick a day out of the week to go to bed early or day to wake up naturally

Spend some time looking in the mirror, admire your body, face every inch of you

See your mistakes as valuable lessons, you live and you learn

Before you go to sleep, make time to relax, de-stress and unwind

Take twenty minutes out of your day to mediate

Make plans to watch the sunrise/set and let immerse in the view

Nurture your dreams, even if they don't seem possible right now

Have a cup of tea, relax and pick up a good book

As you can see from the list from the list I have formulated above there are many techniques used to practice self love, these are some methods I use on a regular basis:

Spending one day out of the week having a shut down session, where I will put on a face mask, have a soothing bath or shower with bath bombs and binge watch my favourite movies or series.

Another method I use is taking a walk in instead of taking transport. For example, rather than getting the bus to College I'll walk. I find that by walking with some music playing I'm able to clear my head, I also find it to be a great stress reliever for me.

"do not compare yourself to others"

why is self love important?

Self love has so much importance, when you begin to put yourself first mentally, physically and emotionally you will start to see changes in your everyday life.

Such as, the choices you make you've gone through the process where you have been regarding your own well-being. Now you wouldn't make choices that would make you feel uncomfortable, unhappy or disheartened.

SELF CARE

"it's kinda like she wants to take care of everyone, but nobody wants to take care of her"

what is the meaning of self care?

self care > noun

"the practice of taking action to preserve or improve one's own health"

When brainstorming for this article, the original plan was for a 'self love article' as I have previously mentioned before in my last article. But when I sat down to research more into self love I stumbled across some information for self care, I have heard the phrase before but I never really grasped the concept or meaning of it.

So whilst I was reading up on self care this is what I learnt; essentially it's about taking a constructive role when it comes to looking after one's happiness and prosperity. Tends to come into effect during periods of stress and discomfort. The phrase revolves around emotions, the body, mind, work, spirit and relationships.

"self-care means giving yourself permission to pause"

PRACTICING SELF CARE

MIND

Create a vison board for your dreams

Make a list of ten things you're grateful for

Write yourself a love letter

Re-read your favourite book

BODY

Take a walk in nature

Nourish your body with a healthy home cooked meal

Take a long relaxing bath

Try an empowering workout

SOUL

Mediate

Unplug for a whole day from any tech

Slow down, be present and mindful

Create loving positive affirmations for yourself

SELF CARE HAS IT'S UPS AND DOWNS

Self care is just about as hard to grasp as self love, a small portion of self care is primarily the list and image above with tips. However, there is a little more to it. It's also allowing yourself to open up to others, removing negative people from your life, having a good crying session, setting and sticking to your goals no matter of the obstacles and getting out of the house.

In an essence, self care and love do differ from one another but both of the terms do have some wonderful benefits behind them.

Thank you all for reading this article, I hope you enjoyed reading it as much as I had writing it! I hope that this article has left you with some useful advice on how to better yourself mentally, emotionally and physically

Please feel free to send me a message and heart this article :)

Lots of love,

Janayah xoxo

