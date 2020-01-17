"one day I decided I was gonna chose me
i haven't looked back since"
hi loves! today I'll be writing a guide to self love and care, in my last article I asked if you would like to see my interpretation of self love so here it is!!
Let's get started!
what is the meaning of self love?
self love > noun
"regard for one's own well-being and happiness
After reading numerous interpretations behind the meaning of self love. I have formed my own meaning for the phrase; self love is the concept of spending time with yourself, slowing down at times to check on how your doing mentally and emotionally.
It's about learning to love yourself for who you are including the parts of you, you may not favour so much it may be it's physical or emotional.
"learn to love yourself, it may take time but you deserve that"
PRACTICING SELF LOVE
Don't try to change so that someone will love you. Change so that YOU can fall more in love with yourself
Have a morning/afternoon/evening dedicated completely for yourself
Keep clear of people who don't provide anything but negativity
Pick a day out of the week to go to bed early or day to wake up naturally
Spend some time looking in the mirror, admire your body, face every inch of you
See your mistakes as valuable lessons, you live and you learn
Before you go to sleep, make time to relax, de-stress and unwind
Take twenty minutes out of your day to mediate
Make plans to watch the sunrise/set and let immerse in the view
Nurture your dreams, even if they don't seem possible right now
Have a cup of tea, relax and pick up a good book
As you can see from the list from the list I have formulated above there are many techniques used to practice self love, these are some methods I use on a regular basis:
Spending one day out of the week having a shut down session, where I will put on a face mask, have a soothing bath or shower with bath bombs and binge watch my favourite movies or series.
Another method I use is taking a walk in instead of taking transport. For example, rather than getting the bus to College I'll walk. I find that by walking with some music playing I'm able to clear my head, I also find it to be a great stress reliever for me.
"do not compare yourself to others"
why is self love important?
Self love has so much importance, when you begin to put yourself first mentally, physically and emotionally you will start to see changes in your everyday life.
Such as, the choices you make you've gone through the process where you have been regarding your own well-being. Now you wouldn't make choices that would make you feel uncomfortable, unhappy or disheartened.
SELF CARE
"it's kinda like she wants to take care of everyone, but nobody wants to take care of her"
what is the meaning of self care?
self care > noun
"the practice of taking action to preserve or improve one's own health"
When brainstorming for this article, the original plan was for a 'self love article' as I have previously mentioned before in my last article. But when I sat down to research more into self love I stumbled across some information for self care, I have heard the phrase before but I never really grasped the concept or meaning of it.
So whilst I was reading up on self care this is what I learnt; essentially it's about taking a constructive role when it comes to looking after one's happiness and prosperity. Tends to come into effect during periods of stress and discomfort. The phrase revolves around emotions, the body, mind, work, spirit and relationships.
"self-care means giving yourself permission to pause"
PRACTICING SELF CARE
MIND
Create a vison board for your dreams
Make a list of ten things you're grateful for
Write yourself a love letter
Re-read your favourite book
BODY
Take a walk in nature
Nourish your body with a healthy home cooked meal
Take a long relaxing bath
Try an empowering workout
SOUL
Mediate
Unplug for a whole day from any tech
Slow down, be present and mindful
Create loving positive affirmations for yourself
SELF CARE HAS IT'S UPS AND DOWNS
Self care is just about as hard to grasp as self love, a small portion of self care is primarily the list and image above with tips. However, there is a little more to it. It's also allowing yourself to open up to others, removing negative people from your life, having a good crying session, setting and sticking to your goals no matter of the obstacles and getting out of the house.
In an essence, self care and love do differ from one another but both of the terms do have some wonderful benefits behind them.
Thank you all for reading this article, I hope you enjoyed reading it as much as I had writing it! I hope that this article has left you with some useful advice on how to better yourself mentally, emotionally and physically
Lots of love,
Janayah xoxo
