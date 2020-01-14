monsters of men (chaos walking, book 3) - patrick ness

Inspiring Image on We Heart It forest, nature, and tree image

the wrath and the dawn - renée ahdieh

islam, aesthetic, and mosque image quotes, mine, and book image

a darker shade of magic - v.e schwab

blood image dark image

the night circus - erin morgenstern

analog, analogue, and city image dress, wedding, and Dream image

illuminae - amie kaufman

grunge, die, and light image cyberpunk, engineer, and futuristic image

little women - louisa may alcott

Image by Audrey Peterson window, nature, and vintage image

the diviners - libba bray

dark, hands, and love image house, pretty, and stairs image

i'll give you the sun - jandy nelson

art, artist, and draw image art image

ugly love - colleen hoover

beauty, boy, and fashion image airplane, boy, and fashion image

the queen of nothing (the folk of the air, book 3) - holly black

aesthetic, crown, and harry potter image adventure, Dream, and hands image

clockwork angel - cassandra clare

candle, light, and black and white image feather image

this savage song - victoria schwab

dark, alone, and ghost image alley and dark image

red queen - victoria aveyard

fashion, dress, and white image love, kiss, and couple image

heartless - marissa meyer

architecture, garden, and paris image alice, tea, and art image

misery - stephen king

russia and russian image typewriter, vintage, and writer image

the help - kathryn stockett

quotes, movie, and the help image aesthetic and red image

scythe - neal shusterman

quotes, proud, and grunge image dark, black, and fog image

they both die at the end - adam silvera

run, boy, and friends image aesthetic, human, and clark kent image

a court of wings and ruin - sarah j. maas

dark, forest, and nature image fabrizia milia image

truly devious - maureen johnson

files and aesthetic image Image by lex clarke

thank you for reading! if you have any article suggestions, be sure to message me :) xx

love, alexia

