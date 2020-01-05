hii dreamers

i decided to start by writing about "how i'm learning french" because as the title itself says i am currently learning this language and it is not as easy as it may seem.

so below i will list some tips and tools that you can use in your learning & show you techniques that i am using that are working or have worked for me in my general language learning :)

DISCLAIMER: i am not any language professional or language teacher, these are just techniques and tools that work or have worked for me!

HOW I'M LEARNING FRENCH

A TRANSLATOR

always have a translator on your phone. i use google translate because it's easier and i'm used to it, but it doesn't always have the most accurate translations, so you can choose the one that best fits your profile.

the good thing about always having a translator on your phone is that any questions that pop into your head you can check the translation or what the word is like in that language. this is a tip that serves not just for french, but for any other language you are learning.

APPS

i particularly use an app called duolingo. i was pretty skeptical about using apps to learn languages, but this app is pretty good and i don't use it as much as i should, but it does a good job of getting me to practice and remember little rules.

my tip is that you do a little research and find some app that fits what you are looking for. there are probably a lot of apps for learning french, it's just not only my way of learning, but i know many of you love this kind of thing, so it's worth commenting on.

DICTIONARIES

this is very important to keep in mind when choosing a dictionary to have on your phone, computer or in your hands:

- first choose a translator dictionary, that dictionary that has the translation from your native language to the french language. this dictionary usually has the pronunciation of the word and also the classification, which is very good and necessary when you are learning the basics of the language.

- then choose a native french dictionary, that is, that dictionary that doesn't have the translation for your native language, just the meaning of the word you are looking for written in french as in a common dictionary.

the ones i use:

linguee (translator dictionary)

larousse (common dictionary)

MUSIC

my favorite technique for learning the pronunciation of any language!!

below is my playlist of french songs full of indie, pop & rap hits as well as some artists and bands you should check out later :)

"le croissant" is a playlist that i update monthly every time i discover new songs and i literally love this playlist, so take good care of these delicious songs.

now below are some artists that you should definitely check out because they are absolutely my favorites:

tsew the kid

rap . pop . indie

angèle

pop . indie . romantic music

videoclub

indie . alternative . pop

therapie taxi

my ultimate favorite french band!!!!

indie . pop . alternative . dancing songs

BOOKS & MOVIES

classic tools. french movies are true works of art so watch some of these amazing films and still learn a sexy and wonderful language.

now about books. i like to treat books differently. my technique is: choose your favorite book (literally the book you would read a thousand times without tiring, in my case i chose call me by your name) and buy the french version.

when you have the book in hand and start reading, you will begin to realize that some words will start to make sense. this is because you have probably memorized many parts of the book, as it is your favorite book, and even if you are reading in another language, those words will still make sense.

then mark up the words you didn't understand and then look for the translation. this way you will be constantly getting your brain to work in another language.

HAVE A NOTEBOOK

this notebook is for jotting down grammar rules, lessons, practices and i also like to make a mini encyclopedia with words that i found translating them.

i also like to write down their genders on the side of these words, since in french the words have gender, and also their plural form, so that i train my brain to memorize it.

i understand this may be more work, but i still recommend that you have a notebook to at least write down grammar rules, because french is a language with many rules and details that make all the difference in both writing and speaking.

CONJUGATION

i am not a native english speaker, so i am used to many conjugations, but as in english the verb conjugations are practically non-existent and in french they are essential for any speaker, i recommend that you have in the beginning an app that do the conjugations for you until you memorize all the rules.

i use this amazing website that you just put the verb in its imperative form and it gives you the conjugation of it in all other verb tenses. i will link below so you can use it:

La conjugaison des verbes français - L'Obs: https://la-conjugaison.nouvelobs.com/

YOUTUBERS & INFLUENCERS

i swear, following youtubers and following influencers is the best thing to get used to and learn the language informally. slang and native language you only learn from who is from france, so while we can't buy a ticket and move to paris, we will use internet to our advantage.

below i will link the profile of some instagram influencers who are french for you to follow.

my tip is to choose a topic that you like as fashion and follow people who are from this industry, but who are from france. i haven't found any youtuber yet to match the type of content i consume, but i bet with a little digging you'll find something for you on youtube if you wish :)

model . lifestyle

model . artist . lifestyle

END

