So i've had this little obsession with vintage style a while now. I've watched so many old movies with the beautiful fashion, like Clueless and Heathers and every day i scroll through instagram and watch these people with old and super cute clothes on. So i decided to do this little "guide" to 80s and 90s style. Hope you like it <3

𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙟𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨

girl, vintage, and 90s image fashion, aesthetic, and alternative image fashion, style, and girl image fashion, aesthetic, and clothes image
Ah you have no idea how much i love these jeans. High waist and wide legs. Especially Lee and Levi's jeans were must have back then.

𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨

1980, 1990, and 80s image fashion, style, and clothes image fashion, outfit, and style image style, girl, and 80s image
denim jackets, leather jackets and all those colorful jackets are all so cute and they really fill the outfit!!

𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨

70s, 80s, and 90s image fashion, outfit, and style image fashion, style, and outfit image 80s, aesthetic, and black girl image

𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙨

fashion, clothes, and nike image fashion, nike, and style image style, fashion, and outfits image fashion, outfit, and bag image
Super cute and comfty <3

𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙞𝙘 𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙨

fashion, style, and outfit image Image by K Y L I E fashion, girl, and trend image outfit, style, and girl image
Especially band and movie t-shirts are really cool and easy to find.

𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨

Kendall, kendall jenner, and aesthetic image sunglasses, glasses, and 90s image Image by Anna red, glasses, and aesthetic image
I think that sunglasses are great way to put a little vintage vibe on a outfit. You can buy them online with really low price and they are super cute.

𝙑𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙚𝙨

80s, aesthetic, and alternative image shoes, 90s, and 80s image Image by yoonmin nike, vintage, and retro image
Dr martens, Converse, Vans, Nike, Adidas, colorful sneakers

𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙛𝙪𝙡 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨

girl, 90s, and vintage image aesthetic, summer, and vintage image 80s and vintage image 70s, fashion, and summer image

𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙤𝙥𝙨

girl, blue, and sky image fashion, style, and outfit image butterflie, ouftit, and brandymelville image outfit inspo, outfit inspiration, and brandy melville image
So cute!! I wish i had enough courage to use this kind of tops.

𝙎𝙠𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙨

fashion, friends, and girls image girl, skirt, and aesthetic image 1980s, 1990s, and 80s image fashion, style, and outfit image

Hope you liked it! Like for part 2.

(っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Have a great day ♥