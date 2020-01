So i've had this little obsession with vintage style a while now. I've watched so many old movies with the beautiful fashion, like Clueless and Heathers and every day i scroll through instagram and watch these people with old and super cute clothes on. So i decided to do this little "guide" to 80s and 90s style. Hope you like it <3

๐™ƒ๐™ž๐™œ๐™ ๐™ฌ๐™–๐™ž๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™™ ๐™Ÿ๐™š๐™–๐™ฃ๐™จ

Ah you have no idea how much i love these jeans. High waist and wide legs. Especially Lee and Levi's jeans were must have back then.

๐™ ๐™–๐™˜๐™ ๐™š๐™ฉ๐™จ

denim jackets, leather jackets and all those colorful jackets are all so cute and they really fill the outfit!!

๐™Ž๐™ฌ๐™š๐™–๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ

๐™Ž๐™ฌ๐™š๐™–๐™ฉ๐™จ๐™๐™ž๐™ง๐™ฉ๐™จ

Super cute and comfty <3

๐™‚๐™ง๐™–๐™ฅ๐™๐™ž๐™˜ ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™š๐™จ

Especially band and movie t-shirts are really cool and easy to find.

๐™Ž๐™ช๐™ฃ๐™œ๐™ก๐™–๐™จ๐™จ๐™š๐™จ

I think that sunglasses are great way to put a little vintage vibe on a outfit. You can buy them online with really low price and they are super cute.

๐™‘๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™–๐™œ๐™š ๐™จ๐™๐™ค๐™š๐™จ

Dr martens, Converse, Vans, Nike, Adidas, colorful sneakers

๐˜พ๐™ค๐™ก๐™ค๐™ง๐™›๐™ช๐™ก ๐™จ๐™๐™ค๐™ง๐™ฉ๐™จ

๐™Ž๐™ข๐™–๐™ก๐™ก ๐™ฉ๐™ค๐™ฅ๐™จ

So cute!! I wish i had enough courage to use this kind of tops.

๐™Ž๐™ ๐™ž๐™ง๐™ฉ๐™จ

Hope you liked it! Like for part 2.

(ใฃโ—”โ—กโ—”)ใฃ โ™ฅ Have a great day โ™ฅ