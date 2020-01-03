So i've had this little obsession with vintage style a while now. I've watched so many old movies with the beautiful fashion, like Clueless and Heathers and every day i scroll through instagram and watch these people with old and super cute clothes on. So i decided to do this little "guide" to 80s and 90s style. Hope you like it <3

𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙟𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨

Ah you have no idea how much i love these jeans. High waist and wide legs. Especially Lee and Levi's jeans were must have back then.

𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨

denim jackets, leather jackets and all those colorful jackets are all so cute and they really fill the outfit!!

𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨

𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙨

Super cute and comfty <3

𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙞𝙘 𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙨

Especially band and movie t-shirts are really cool and easy to find.

𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨

I think that sunglasses are great way to put a little vintage vibe on a outfit. You can buy them online with really low price and they are super cute.

𝙑𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙚𝙨

Dr martens, Converse, Vans, Nike, Adidas, colorful sneakers

𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙛𝙪𝙡 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨

𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙤𝙥𝙨

So cute!! I wish i had enough courage to use this kind of tops.

𝙎𝙠𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙨

Hope you liked it! Like for part 2.

(っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Have a great day ♥