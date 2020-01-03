So i've had this little obsession with vintage style a while now. I've watched so many old movies with the beautiful fashion, like Clueless and Heathers and every day i scroll through instagram and watch these people with old and super cute clothes on. So i decided to do this little "guide" to 80s and 90s style. Hope you like it <3
𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙟𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨
𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨
𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨
𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙨
𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙞𝙘 𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙨
𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨
𝙑𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙚𝙨
𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙛𝙪𝙡 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨
𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙤𝙥𝙨
𝙎𝙠𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙨
Hope you liked it! Like for part 2.
(っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Have a great day ♥