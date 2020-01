Hello, everybody,

First of all, I hope you all enjoyed the holidays and that you found amazing gifts under the tree!

Second of all, I want you all to wish the best, to meet new friends, to travel, be healthy and for every your wish to become true in 2020!

Here are my goals for 2020:

Find a good job

Meet new people

Drink more water

honestly, i have such a problem to commit to this, i always drink water for like 2 days and after that i'll drink soda, juice or stuff like that, so i will try my hardest to finally stick with it

Travel

Eat healthy

Workout out more

i've started working out in the end of november and so far it's good, but i still i want to workout more

⭐ Thanks for reading, everybody! Have a nice day. ⭐