Happy New Year y'all, it's that time of the year where everyone writes down their goals for the new year. I recently wrote down mine here:
if you have no clue what you want to achieve in 2020, here are some ideas:
drink enough water
Staying hydrated is the key to healthy skin, and just a healthier life in general.
travel & explore
The world is HUGE, guys. There are so many beautiful places to visit. Don't stay stagnant in one place.
be eco-friendly
Do your part and help save the planet. Drink from paper straws; don't litter;buy from sustainable fashion brands/ thrift; reduce carbon emissions by using public transport or bikes; buy products that are cruelty-free.
save money
Now that a lot of us are entering the scary world of adulting, saving my money should be a priority. Get rid of that "I'll get paid again, anyways" mentality. Set a monthly budget and stick to it so that you don't blow all your money.
create a morning routine
Morning routine = organised and productive day.
*That's it for today! thank you for reading. I hope you have a lovely year. Follow me so that you don't miss my articles x.