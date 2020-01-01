Happy New Year y'all, it's that time of the year where everyone writes down their goals for the new year. I recently wrote down mine here:
if you have no clue what you want to achieve in 2020, here are some ideas:

drink enough water

aesthetic, girl, and filtered image chanel, water, and luxury image water, drink, and cool image water, pink, and drink image
Staying hydrated is the key to healthy skin, and just a healthier life in general.

travel & explore

travel, airplane, and sky image fashion, passport, and travel image girl, london, and hair image fashion, girl, and style image
The world is HUGE, guys. There are so many beautiful places to visit. Don't stay stagnant in one place.

be eco-friendly

green, nature, and plants image summer, girl, and bikini image bee, quotes, and animal image plants, nature, and flowers image
Do your part and help save the planet. Drink from paper straws; don't litter;buy from sustainable fashion brands/ thrift; reduce carbon emissions by using public transport or bikes; buy products that are cruelty-free.

save money

Image by thalsxox saving money image Image by 𝑺𝒐𝒍𝒈𝒂𝒎 money, pink, and nails image
Now that a lot of us are entering the scary world of adulting, saving my money should be a priority. Get rid of that "I'll get paid again, anyways" mentality. Set a monthly budget and stick to it so that you don't blow all your money.

create a morning routine

chill, morning, and relax image chill, drink, and food image interior, home, and bed image girl, coffee, and sunglasses image
Morning routine = organised and productive day.
*That's it for today! thank you for reading. I hope you have a lovely year. Follow me so that you don't miss my articles x.
