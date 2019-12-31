❝ Hello there , my name is Kelly and welcome to my article. ❞

Trigger warning: mentions of mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and eating disorders as well as bullying and suicidal thoughts.

Before I get into this article I’ve tried my best to edit down the whole lot but it’s still a long article as well as a serious one so if you’re not here for that then you can go and read my other articles which are more light hearted and fun which you can find with my articles collection link that will be linked below!

If you could see me right now you would see the worry in my eyes because words can't describe how scared I am to be writing this but hopefully my story will help someone.

As you’ve guessed from the title, I'm finally opening up about my mental health. I’ve wanted to write this article for so long but I’ve always brushed the thought of it aside in fear of facing reality I guess, nethertheless here I am, with my notebook of bullet points to cover in this article and a box of tissues.

I’m going to be completely honest in this article but I’ll be keeping things pretty allusive and vague when it comes to stuff that I don't want to share with all 43K of you like names.

Anyone mentioned in this article (never by name) is not to put blame on them or for me to play victim because no one is to blame for my mental health. If you know me in real life and I haven’t fully opened up to you about my mental health, please click off now because I’d much rather do it in person when the time is right than you find out through the internet, thank you :)

Here we go.

Growing up I’ve always been moving from place to place. I used to live in a different town that I live in now. I was just a small happy child, teachers would call me bright but quiet in class and I had friends- best friends up till the last year of middle school 2015 where things started getting rocky.

The memories are pretty blurry but I was bullied. I was bullied everyday by this girl and her friends who ironically were girls who I used to be friends with. They’d exclude me (and this other girl who was basically my only close friend at that point) from everything, they’d talk shit about us behind our backs and manipulate everyone else into hating us.

My parents tried to resolve the issue by contacting the school and the teachers tried too but nothing really worked.

Eventually, I decided to see the school counselor. We'd talk about how I was feeling and to be honest that us the closest I've ever been to having a therapist if you will. I was left with no choice than to go to the councillor's office and stare at her lava lamp every lunchtime in fear of going back out to the playground.

That was the first time I’d ever encountered self deprecating thoughts but I was an 11/12 year old who wasn’t exposed to the knowledge of mental health issues yet so I wasn't aware of what my thoughts truly were. So I’d just keep telling myself that next year since I'd be going into secondary school things will get better. Everynight I’d cry myself to sleep to the point where it became the ordinary.

Fast forward to 2016,

I was 13 in secondary school and even though I’ve gone through months of making new friends and felt happier, I still felt that same feeling of anxiousness wash over me like a wave every now and then.

Maybe it was the fear of losing my friends and have them turn against me like the bullying incident that made me feel the need to be validated. We’re in the new age- how do you get validation and a sense of self worth in one of the most toxic ways? Social media.

I’d spend hours on end working on my instagram posts, making them filtered and all set out in a theme. I also discovered we heart it which quickly became my happy place as it was just picture perfect images on my feed- it truly was a beautiful alive place back then and needless to say I got the validation and praise that I craved. I was known as ‘the aesthetic kid’, ‘the social media kid’ and my friends would compliment me on my aesthetic, my instagram feed, hell I’d even help others fix up their themes and I still do. I finally had a niche, a purpose.

But even through all the compliments I still felt like I wasn’t good enough. I had absolutely no reason to think that which made me feel guilty for having these feelings. Things quickly spiralled south and I developed negative obsessive thoughts. I’d wake up hating myself and the life I was living to the point where my thoughts weren’t just negative, they became dark and suicidal. I felt like nobody knew me, well they know me but they didn’t know me. Not even my own parents and I felt like I’ve gone too far to explain anything.

I didn’t want to tell anyone because I felt like it wasn’t valid due to my age. I felt like no one would believe me especially now as depression seems to be a trend? Which is so wrong and disgusting but now everyone seems to throw around the word like it’s quirky and something to relate to. Yes there are some teenagers who fake mental disorders but if you feel like what you are feeling is real, no matter your age, gender or race you need to tell someone and get help.

In a conversation one night I told my mum about part of how I was feeling and I discovered that clinical depression runs in the family.

Before I continue for those who are unaware there are Passive suicidal ideation where one may have the desire to be dead but without doing actions that may cause one's own death and Active suicidal ideation where one has the desire to be dead and have active intent and plans to do so.

Because I chose to hide it, I self harmed. It was a way to relieve the pain but I stopped as I didn't want my arms to scar and I was afraid of someone finding out meaning it took away a method of relief so I was left to feel like the only way out was to be gone forever. So a brisk day in August I planned my own suicide. I was 13. I don’t want to go through how but I remember right when it was going to be over I thought to myself- what now? I thought about what would happen to all the people I’d hurt, my family, my friends and what would happen next if I was gone forever. I just sat alone in the bathroom crying until I came to my senses and stopped what I was planning to do.

I never spoke of that day ever since. No one knows no one knew I told no one. I might even cut this bit out of the article I don’t know but if I’ve learnt anything from that, it was that if I went through with it that day I wouldn’t be here now and I wouldn’t have met or experienced any of the amazing things I did.

I also started to look for a reason to live, for me it was the fact that I could not bare to hurt my family. So that became and still is the reason why whenever things would get bad, I’d stay alive. For my family.

Suicide is not the answer no matter how much you're hurting you are stronger than that, I promise.

I learnt to deal with it alone,

I never got professional help. At that time I didn’t tell any of my friends about my mental health either because it’s hard and it hurts too much to even get a word out of my mouth about it. To cope with my depressive episodes I journaled my thoughts into a notebook which I still have with me and I still write in. On days and times where I feel like the whole universe is turning against me, I’d write in the book, my words completely unfiltered and just let my thoughts flow through onto paper.

I really recommend writing down your emotions onto paper even if you're planning to bin it later, it's much better than bottling it up inside. I write in it like if I was to write to some metaphorical someone who would be there for me no matter what and I can trust. I also started focusing on future events like parties or even simple things like going on with friends as a reason to live and giving myself those distractions worked.

Things got better in 2017 and throughout 2018 I was getting fewer and fewer depressive episodes, even if I did they’d only last up to a few days. There was no magical cure since I didn't go seek professional help, it just came and went. Some days I would be on top of the world then some days I would feel down and feel the episode begin. It's unpredictable and comes and goes out of my control.

Middle of 2018 I could feel myself getting worse again but something was off this time. I started to feel dissociation. It was like I wasn’t in control of my own life. I was living sure but my soul or conscious was floating watching my life as if it were some terrible movie. I started distancing myself away from my friends and family, I’d sleep in as long as I could before having to get out of bed to go to school and on weekends I would just sit in bed and watch Netflix all day without leaving my room.

I finally told someone. It was in the Summer of 2018, my friend (let's call her A) and I were at a beach party that neither of us really wanted to go to if I'm honest and we sat away from the party up to the shore of the beach and I opened up about my mental health and she did the same. It felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders after 2 years of hiding it and it made me feel less alone. I'll never forget that night, I thank her so much still till this day because we helped each other through it all, we had each other to talk to and we supported each other as we both didn’t want to worry our parents so we became each other’s therapists which is so ironic as we were both broken.

Talking to someone about it made me feel less isolated and alone. I didn't regret telling her which was one of my biggest fears that held me back from asking for help. Don't get me wrong it was really scary, I was shaking throughout telling her and it got really emotional but for the first time I felt hope.

I also found therapy through song writing. I wrote so many songs towards the end of 2018 which are all on my iphone’s voice memos. I’d write down my thoughts and turn them into lyrics. It helped me so much as it was a way to turn all the hurt into something beautiful.

Healing,

During my whole 'down phase' I also met someone who quickly became my best friend, I'd tell him everything and we'd help each other through difficult times but like anyone I let into my life, we started to grow apart and eventually we stopped talking. I'm still friends with him now and I can see that he's also healed which I'm so proud of him for but that left me alone once again to fight my own battles.

2019 rolled around and I stopped songwriting as I can only song write best when I’m going through something. My friend A was doing so much better and so was I at that time too.

We were sitting in French class one day and she said “wow remember this time last year how bad we were mentally? And now we’re doing so much better! I’m so proud of us! ”

My heart literally shattered with guilt because I didn’t feel as fulfilled as she did but I didn’t want to burden her so I smiled and went along with it. That one remark made me promise myself to shut out any negative thoughts and to try my best to stay in the better mindset because she was proud of me, and I didn't want to let her down even though I wasn't at my prime and I still dealt with the occasional low days.

( I unintentionally opened up the most I’ve ever opened up about my mental health to two of my now close friends in June 2019. Let's call them B and C. I’m now really close to C and I have her to talk to if I ever feel down but once again even though I know that I can go to her and all of my other friends for help- a part of me feels like I’m a burden.)

Then everything came crashing down.

April was only the beginning,

Well to be precise it all unfolded at the end of April 2019, the beginning of that month I had a really fun party but also did damage to my lungs and brain for the first time...

I woke up to my parents talking on the phone really loudly to our relatives over in Hong Kong. It was a Saturday and I was having a lye in. I soon found out that a close family member had been admitted into hospital and was severely sick. A few days later my dad then had to take an emergency flight to HK to visit them before it was too late, I remember getting in the car after school to my mum telling me that we were driving to where my dad was waiting to catch the coach to the airport so I could say goodbye, I was in shock, we all were.

They passed away a month later.

This was the first time someone close to me let alone a family member has died so it was a lot to take in for all of my family. A month earlier, a friend of mine passed away but I never really got to know him, I only met him once at that party in April and until now that was the only aspect of this side of life I'd ever experienced.

I never had time to process the death of my family member as two weeks later once again after school except it was after sports day this time, I got in the car and my mum told me we were flying back to hk for the funeral in 3 days.

I missed a week of school before summer holidays to I fly to HK.

I lost a lot of weight during my time in Hong Kong,

I ate more than my normal intake in hk but as i had to walk everywhere i was also burning a lot of fat and exercising a lot more. I'm naturally skinny due to my fast metabolism and if i do gain weight it's usually on my face instead of my body.

Growing up I was always told how skinny I was and I was told that I couldn't wear tank tops or clothes that would show my arms as they were too skinny and would look unflattering. Some of my friends never failed to mention how skinny I was and proceeded to ask if I was anorexic, always comparing me to a stick or asking if I even eat. When I got the courage to tell them to stop because I felt insulted they proceeded to tell me that they didn’t mean it as an insult, instead it was a compliment? You wouldn’t fat shame someone.

I am confident in my own body but I’ll always be a little insecure about how I “look like a bag of bones”. But since the weight loss made my face became more defined, I subconsciously wanted to stay like that forever because I liked the way I looked. Little did I know that it would lead to developing an eating disorder later.

Mid August 2019 was when I flew back to the UK. It was almost a relief as I felt like the whole unfortunate event that's just occurred is over, i'm back home and i can heal, grieve and get better. This chapter has closed, I can finally move on.

I did what I do best to cope- I gave myself distractions,

Since it was still summer I started hanging out with my friends more frequently and I started talking to someone who made me feel a lot better after everything that has happened. Looking back now I almost shut out all aspects of grieving and sadness by encountering with my close friends and plans.

There was even this moment where I thought to myself "maybe the universe has given me this person and strengthened my friendships to make up for all the bad. Maybe I will be genuinely happy for once."

September was the happiest I've ever felt in such a long time. I still remember the happiest day was September 15th when I met up with friends, ate Nandos and walked along the beach blasting loud music at 9pm like those carefree teenagers you see in movies.

Even my friends- I've mentioned this before - said I looked like I was doing so much better. But deep down I had this gut feeling that it wouldn't last forever and I was just waiting for the moment where I'd crash and they’d leave. Every bone in my body wanted to tell someone but its hard when everyone around is saying "oh Kelly you're glowing, you look so happy" especially when the last time they saw me was when I had to leave suddenly for a flight. I was happy, I did feel like I was glowing and I would give anything to go back to that moment in my life where for once everything felt like it was going to be okay.

I finally decided to trust others again and I'd have late night conversations with that someone I mentioned earlier and I opened up to him about how I felt except I only told him about how I felt stressed and pressured with my social media (reference to earlier).

We decided I needed a break from my Instagram and I gave him my password to change and i was on an Instagram detox. It really did help with relieving some of the pressure I felt especially since I was obsessing over how my pictures looked, I started developing negative views on my appearance and it didn't help that I was voted best instagram and most aesthetic on my yearbook. I really recommend going on a social media break, you don’t have to give someone else your account- you could just delete the app.

Thinking back now how naive was I to think that the underlying cause of my sadness was my Instagram. However on the plus side, I started trusting people again and it was nice to finally have someone you like who likes you back and someone you can trust at the same time who says they’ll be there no matter what.

Nothing lasts forever,

Throughout October, the high started to come down. You know when you get this gut feeling that something isn't working but you try your best to make it work, yeah it was that feeling throughout the month and it developed into negative thoughts; the same obsessive overthinking.

In the midst of it all, I also turned 16 in October, but for the first time I wasn't excited for my birthday. I literally felt nothing the only emotion I could feel was sadness and dissociation, so I turned to song writing again which did do me a favour as it helped me product one of my songs for my GCSE Music.

Things didn't work out with that person, it ended so abruptly but I wasn’t surprised as you would understand from the previous people in my life. With that suddenly gone and my friends not being on good terms with each other, it was like a snap and everything broke.

All my distractions were being suddenly taken away - like i was in a room surrounded by things and items, each item being something good that had happened, all those plans, the strong friendships, good memories and that happy day in September playing on a TV screen. The walls were black and I was sat in the middle of it all.

Then someone snaps their fingers. Just like that everything vanishes. And there i am in that dark room alone.

I had no more distractions, nothing to keep me motivated, happy, nothing to look forward to because its hard when every happy thing in your life is taken away from you. I spiralled. I was suddenly faced with having to properly processing everything that has happened this year, death, losing someone, corrupt friendships and so on. My mental health deteriorated and my depressive episodes lasted for weeks and weeks on end to the point where my friends were noticing.

That’s when I knew it’s the worst it’s ever been because I was able to hide everything before but now it’s showing. I stopped taking care of myself and as a coping mechanism I turned to self harm again. I was clean for 3 years. Except this time I didn't stop. The scars piled on and I also turned to food for comfort and started binge eating.

I didn’t even notice,

It was my mum who pointed out that I gained weight around my face again and I hated the way I looked because of it. With the lack of motivation I was already experiencing I didn’t want to go on a diet or exercise more. I ignored it until things started getting so much worse and I started feeling so guilty about all the food I’d consumed that I decided to skip meals.

It started out as every now and then but developed into every lunchtime at school because I couldn’t skip meals at home as my parents were always very strict with nutrition and meals. It got to the point where people in my class started telling me to go to the canteen to buy something to eat because they saw how I’d always feel weak due to the lack of nutrition in my system.

I told my best friend about how I couldn’t eat and when I did, I'd feel the need to throw it back up. She told me that I should see someone about it but once again I ignored her advice. I also kept denying the fact that I was possibly developing an eating disorder because I was skinny in the eyes of everyone but I didn’t feel skinny.

Soon I started to purge after eating my meals at home as well as skip lunches at school. I kept it a secret and it went on for a month.

Now I was in a complete state where I felt like I’ve lost everything. As soon as I get home from school I’d change into a hoodie and put my headphones in listen to The 1975 which their music has helped me throughout my mental health journey and Flatsound on spotify, turn off the lights and just cry thinking about all the bad things that has happened. I felt numb, I mean ‘we’re all going to die from climate change soon so why should I give a fuck what I do?’ was my mindset.

I stopped seeing my friends outside of school and they didn’t suspect anything of it because I wasn’t the type to go out constantly as my parents wouldn’t allow it.

My main reason to keep living was for my family. However that changes when family becomes another issue. Due to me acting distant and having no motivation for anything, losing interest in things I used to love, my grades also dropped in certain subjects. My parents noticed my odd behaviour and we started fighting a lot because I was letting my life slip out of my hands. It got really bad to the point where my suicidal thoughts started resurfacing but this time family was no longer something that was holding me back. I didn’t want to go through the terrifying day in 2016 again so I had passive suicidal ideation more than active, every night I would hope to die in my sleep, sometimes I’d cross roads without looking because at this point I didn’t care anymore.

I felt ashamed, after 3 years knowing what I went through here I was starving myself, feeling so lost and wanting to get high and feel nothing or be gone forever.

I suffered the consequences of my eating disorder, the first wake up call was when I was at one of my close friend’s birthday party at the beach and we were once again killing out lungs, brain and liver. I didn’t eat anything before that or that whole day except from pringles and some snacks that were at the party.

At the time everything felt amazing and I felt euphoria for a good two hours and it felt like everything was going to be okay again, then the mixture of the substances and my empty stomach didn’t go down well and I spent the rest of the evening feeling like I was going to die. My head felt like someone was beating it with a sledge hammer and did I learn my lesson? No. In December (this month) I had a green-out again but instead of feeling like I was dying a slow death, I just spent the whole night throwing up which gave me a sore throat that lasted till Christmas.

➳

My journey hasn’t ended,

That brings us to now. Tuesday 31st December after contemplating writing this article for years on end I’m finally putting my story out there. I’ve been doing okay, much better than I was a few weeks ago. I’m a week clean which doesn’t sound like a long time but hopefully it’ll be longer.

If you take anything from this article please listen to me when I say that numbing your pain through substance abuse isn’t the way forward, starving yourself or purging to lose weight isn’t okay and I’ve learnt that the hard way.

Your body is so important and you need to take care of it. Instead of skipping meals now, I skip snacking which has made an impact and is so much healthier than starving myself and overdosing.

If you’re being bullied or anyone you know is, you need to tell someone. It may be scary but once you let someone know and they can help you the situation will be 10x better trust me. Even though the playground was still a death valley, at least I felt safe and at peace at the councillor’s office. Sometimes something is better than nothing.

If you are battling with mental health issues please go seek professional help, I know it's hard, I've been there and I know that it is the last thing on earth that you'd want to do and I’m a hypocrite as I never got professional help but if I did during those times of crisis I know that things would not have escalated as far as it did.

If you have read this far then thank you, it means so much to me and my messages are always open here on we heart it and over on my instagram.

To anyone battling with mental health I just want you to know that you will be able to make it, you are strong and good time are coming so please just hold on even if its just one more day. Keep going. If you feel like you need someone to talk to I’m always here.

I'm healing, slowly but surely. I realised that as much as distractions work, once they're taken away you'll still have to face your depression because it is real. You can't learn to love someone if you can't learn to love yourself nor can you rely on someone for your happiness because once they're gone- that's it. I tried to fill the gaps in my life which hurt with people, plans and distractions without actually healing them in the first place.

I don’t know what 2020 has in store for me but I’m certain that it can’t be as bad as this year because if it is I don’t know how I will manage. I pray that in the future I can update this article to say how happy I am, who knows maybe I’ll be feeling how I felt in September again, maybe for longer but you will never know if you decide to end your life.

- Hugs,

Kelly xx

hotlines :

The Samaritans (UK) : 116 123

Childline (UK) : 08001111

The US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline : (800) 273-8255

Full list of international suicide hotlines: https://t.co/BdDSebFUqc?amp=1

Beat (eating disorders) (UK) : 0808 801 0677

Know the score (drug) (UK) : 0800 587 5879

