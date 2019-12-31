❄️ always be yourself
❄️ cut out all the toxic people in your life
❄️ get some new friends
❄️ always smile
❄️ get out of your comfort zone
❄️ do not be afraid to try new things
❄️ get at least 8+ hours sleep
❄️ spend less time on your phone
❄️ always be grateful for what you have in your life
❄️ study more
❄️ always do your best and do not let anyone say to you what you can and can not do
❄️ go to the gym more
❄️ live your life, you only live once
❄️ eat more healthy food
❄️ be more organized
❄️ do what makes you happy and stop thinking much about other people
❄️ drink more water
❄️ stop being afraid to say what you want
❄️ laugh more
❄️ do not stress
❄️ take time for yourself
❄️ surround yourself with positive people
Happy New year!🥂