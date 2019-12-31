❄️ always be yourself

❄️ cut out all the toxic people in your life

❄️ get some new friends

❄️ always smile

❄️ get out of your comfort zone

❄️ do not be afraid to try new things

❄️ get at least 8+ hours sleep

❄️ spend less time on your phone

❄️ always be grateful for what you have in your life

❄️ study more

❄️ always do your best and do not let anyone say to you what you can and can not do

❄️ go to the gym more

❄️ live your life, you only live once

❄️ eat more healthy food

❄️ be more organized

❄️ do what makes you happy and stop thinking much about other people

❄️ drink more water

❄️ stop being afraid to say what you want

❄️ laugh more

❄️ do not stress

❄️ take time for yourself

❄️ surround yourself with positive people

Happy New year!🥂