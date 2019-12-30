Hi Guys!

1.Don't be so innocent anymore, especially not with boys

2.You are stronger than your fear. You can face any fear

3.Dare more. Be braver and life will be more fun.

4.Be happy about the little things and don't always look at the empty side of the glass!

5.Spend more time with your family because if they're gone you'll regret it.

6.Estimate your time as precious and don't let unnecessary people steal your time.

7.Remove toxic people from your life.

8.Your life was much better without social media you can live without it.

9.Give in sometimes, you don't always have to be right even if you are right in the moment, don't cause unnecessary discussions.

10.Do everything to achieve your goals

11.Don't let anyone interrupt your dreams

12.Always believe in yourself you can do anything

13.The right one will come along someday, don't try to find a boyfriend obsessively.

14.Don't be too hard on yourself

15.You have all the time in the world to find the right way for you

16.Try yourself in every hobbies

17.Have fun in everything you do

18.Regret what you did rather than regret not doing it at all.

19.Put yourself first, learn to love yourself before anyone else does. You will live with yourself for a lifetime. You are perfect as you are.

