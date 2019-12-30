Hi Guys!

Welcome to my article. I hope you´re doing well!

Let´s start!

1.Don't be so innocent anymore, especially not with boys

accesories, chanel, and outfit image style image

2.You are stronger than your fear. You can face any fear

face, quotes, and strong image quotes, Dream, and fear image

3.Dare more. Be braver and life will be more fun.

quotes, life, and words image Image by paulamerinoo

4.Be happy about the little things and don't always look at the empty side of the glass!

perrie edwards and little mix image wedding and dress image

5.Spend more time with your family because if they're gone you'll regret it.

fashion, city, and hair image unicorn, friends, and bff image

6.Estimate your time as precious and don't let unnecessary people steal your time.

Image by a_plessis abstract, pop, and decoration image

7.Remove toxic people from your life.

battery, energy, and quotes image quotes, problem, and mad image

8.Your life was much better without social media you can live without it.

drawings, painting, and social media image quotes, social media, and grunge image

9.Give in sometimes, you don't always have to be right even if you are right in the moment, don't cause unnecessary discussions.

boss, enjoy, and im good image life, quotes, and love image

10.Do everything to achieve your goals

strength, have, and goals image aesthetic, quote, and film image

11.Don't let anyone interrupt your dreams

Battles, change, and determination image
2020, dreams, and new decade image agus Make it happen

12.Always believe in yourself you can do anything

encouragement, go for it, and happiness image frase, life, and motivation image

13.The right one will come along someday, don't try to find a boyfriend obsessively.

beauty, couples, and happiness image boy, boyfriend, and girl image

14.Don't be too hard on yourself

Image by İstanbul ay girl image

15.You have all the time in the world to find the right way for you

quotes, book, and way image tumblr, my way, and road of life image

16.Try yourself in every hobbies

aesthetic, kpop, and boy groups image Image by ١٩٩٨🥀

17.Have fun in everything you do

disneyland, fun, and cute image beach, boy, and girl image

18.Regret what you did rather than regret not doing it at all.

quotes, regret, and black and white image quotes, life, and good image

19.Put yourself first, learn to love yourself before anyone else does. You will live with yourself for a lifetime. You are perfect as you are.

perrie edwards, little mix, and beauty image Marilyn Monroe, black and white, and vintage image

Okay guys that´s it!
I hope you liked it!

KEEP LOVING: KEEP SMILING

SEE YOU NEXT YEAR!!