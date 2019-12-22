a new year is about to begin which means it's time to start a new bullet journal for the year 2020. here are some inspirations or ideas you could use:

Title Page

Favorites & Playlist

Trackers

Memories

All About You

Daily or Weekly Spreads

Artwork

the most important thing in doing your bullet journal is to show your creativity because in this way, you could express yourself more and you can let other people know who you are through your work. all you have to do is enjoy and have fun. that's all for now!

haven't posted for a while so i hope you guys enjoyed this article :))

thank you for checking it out!