Everyone has that one friend who appreciates the finer, more fashionable things in life, which makes them that much more fun to pick out presents for. If you’re still scrambling last minute for stylish holiday-gift ideas, allow us to lead the way. Here, 8 unique items for your favorite fashionista.

The Modern Add-On

New year, new everyday shades she’ll love.

The Monogram Travel Essential

Make their next getaway a little bit chicer with this monogram passport cover.

The Dainty Detail

An everyday earring for every fashion girl. We consider this the gift that keeps on giving.

The Perfect Outfit

When in doubt, gift her an outfit (or gift card) from her favorite boutique.

The Playful iPhone Case

Any forward-thinking fashionista will appreciate a quirky iPhone case.

The Cozy PJ Set

She’ll feel comfy and cute while lounging around postholiday in this pajama set.

The Wear-Everywhere Slides

Statement-making house slippers that look just as cool paired with jeans and a graphic sweatshirt.

The Statement Knit

A high-fashion alternative to the tacky holiday-sweater trend.

The On-Trend Carryall

This ’90s-inspired mini-baguette looks way more expensive than it really is. Thoughts?

The Party-Ready Accessory

The perfect hair accessory, for NYE celebrations and beyond.