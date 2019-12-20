Everyone has that one friend who appreciates the finer, more fashionable things in life, which makes them that much more fun to pick out presents for. If you’re still scrambling last minute for stylish holiday-gift ideas, allow us to lead the way. Here, 8 unique items for your favorite fashionista.

The Modern Add-On

Shop: Ruby Tuesday Cat Eye Frame Sunglasses buy Velvet Canyon, $190.00

New year, new everyday shades she’ll love.

The Monogram Travel Essential

Shop: Monogram Passport Cover by Anthropologie, $28.00

Make their next getaway a little bit chicer with this monogram passport cover.

The Dainty Detail

Shop: Gold Plated Front-To-Back Chunky Chain Earrings, $75

An everyday earring for every fashion girl. We consider this the gift that keeps on giving.

The Perfect Outfit

Shop: Beginning Boutique

When in doubt, gift her an outfit (or gift card) from her favorite boutique.

The Playful iPhone Case

Shop: iPhone 11 Pro Max / XS Max Case in Day Dream by Sonix, $35.00

Any forward-thinking fashionista will appreciate a quirky iPhone case.

The Cozy PJ Set

Shop: Moonlight Short Pajamas by Nordstrom Lingerie, $55.00

She’ll feel comfy and cute while lounging around postholiday in this pajama set.

The Wear-Everywhere Slides

Shop: Big Logo TechLoom Slides by APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs, $100.00

Statement-making house slippers that look just as cool paired with jeans and a graphic sweatshirt.

The Statement Knit

Shop: Raigh Sweater in Cloudy Blue Leo by ANINE BING, $299.00

A high-fashion alternative to the tacky holiday-sweater trend.

The On-Trend Carryall

Shop: Woke Mini Baguette Bag by Studio 33, $78.00

This ’90s-inspired mini-baguette looks way more expensive than it really is. Thoughts?

The Party-Ready Accessory

Shop: Velvet Metallic Puffy Headband by BP., $15.00

The perfect hair accessory, for NYE celebrations and beyond.