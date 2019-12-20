Happy happy Friday!

We stumbled across some AH-mazing goodies this week and connot wait to share! Keep reading for the 5 fashion, beauty & lifestyle products our editors couldn't get enough of this week!

Dry Makeup Removing Sponge

Is there anything worse than washing your makeup brushes? If you would have asked us this question a few weeks ago we would have wholeheartedly answered with "NO- it's the absolute worst". But, lucky for us we were introduced to the Color Switch by Vera Mona and our lives (and makeup routines) are changed forever. The special material allows you to remove pigment from your brushes without brush cleaner formula. Simply swipe the brush over the sponge until pigment is removed and move on to the next color.

Anti-Aging Hand Mask

Aside from our faces, our hands are the area of our body that are most frequently exposed to the nasty UVA/UVB rays that break down collagen and elasticity. Some studies even show that our hands are the first part of our body to show signs of aging. So you may be asking yourself "why don't we talk half as much about the skincare of our hands as we do our face?" Good question, but that stops today. We recently picked up the Shine Bright Moisturising & Anti-Aging Hand Mask by Nails Inc during a recent Sephora haul and were amazed by the results. Enriched with a blend of collagen and multivitamins, including retinol and vitamins B3, B5, C, and E, it intensely nourishes, smooths, and reduces the look of fine lines while giving hands a brightened, plumped appearance.

Futuredew Oil Serum

Lately, it seems like no amount of moisturizer will give our face the hydration it so desperately needs. So, based on the recommendation of a few beauty editors we decided to try out Futuredew by Glossier and are shook. Glossier sums it up best: a shortcut to the way your skin looks after a full skincare routine—dewy, glowing, cared-for—in one long-wearing product. This is a MUST.

Beginning Boutique

This time of the year has our social calendar BOOKED and with holiday parties around every corner we obviously had to get some new festive outfits. For this, we turned to our fav Aussie shop, Beginning Boutique. With carefully curated collections for every occasion (Christmas Dresses, New Year's Eve Dresses, Party Dresses etc.) there's sure to be a sparkly number for everyone. 'Tis the season!

The Morning Toast Podcast

OK we know this podcast isn't anything new or revolutionary but we've recently fallen into a deep, committed relationship with The Morning Toast podcast and wanted to be 100% certain our lovely hearters weren't missing out on the fun. The Morning Toast, hosted by 2 quick-witted sisters living in New York City, is the pop culture equivalent to your traditional morning news show. Tune in weekdays at 10:30 AM ET for your daily dose of celeb drama, Bravo recaps and exclusive guest interviews. Happy Toasting!

