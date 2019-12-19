They’re undeniably the hostess with the mostess, so why not give them a little something that will surely be put to good use at their next home gathering? Here, the most thoughtful gift ideas––perfect for intimate celebrations, dinner parties and everything in between––that any entertaining aficionado will most certainly appreciate for years to come.

Shaker & Glass Set

Shop: Luxe Shaker and Glass Set by SunnyLife, $50.00

Cocktail hour couldn’t get any cuter with this playful shaker and glass set by SunnyLife.

Monogram Cheese Board

Shop: Eliza Monogram Cheese Board by Anthropologie, $20.00

An undeniably chic vehicle for the cheese or charcuterie spread of their dreams.

Porcelain Oil Diffuser

Shop: Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser by Vitruvi, $119.00

This high-end essential oil diffuser from Vitruvi is perfect for setting the mood.

Backgammon Set

Shop: Backgammon Set with Vegan Leather Case by Brouk and Co, $160.00

This backgammon set was made specifically for the fashionable hostess in your life.

Luxe Scented Candle

candle and diptyque image
Shop: Baies Scented Candle by Diptyque, $65.00

A designer candle doesn’t just smell incredible, it looks so beautiful mixed in with any style of home decor.

Deluxe Turntable

Shop: Cruiser Deluxe Turntable by Crosley Radio, $69.95

Shockingly affordable, this portable turntable in baby blue makes for an incredibly thoughtful gift idea.

Decorative Travel Book

Shop: Tulum Gypset Hardcover Book by Assouline, $85.00

A stylish coffee-table book about travel is a surefire conversation starter.

Ceramic Trinket Tray

Shop: Octaevo Siena Ceramic Tray by Shopbop Home, $38.00

This modern trinket tray is as practical as it is affordable.