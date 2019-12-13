Happy Friday Hearters!

Keep reading to see the 5 fashion, beauty & lifestyle products our editors were absolutely obsessed with this week.

Enjoy! xo

Bite Beauty Agave+ Daytime Vegan Lip Balm

We're not happy about the recent change of seasons (summer girls 4eva) and neither are our lips. Let's just say, it's been chap city around here. To combat our seriously dry lips we've been relying on the Agave+ Daytime Vegan Lip Balm from Bite Beauty. The agave nectar, mongongo oil & cocoa butter have left our lips kissably soft and moisturized.

OGX Dry Shampoo

We'll admit it, sometimes we wait a little longer than we should in-between washes. I mean, just the thought of hair wash day gives us a pit in our stomach. To extend the life of our hair the Bodifying + Fiber Full Body Renew Dry Shampoo by OGX has become an absolute necessity. Not only does this product make day 6 hair look like day 2 hair, but it leaves us with more body, texture and volume than we know what do with. OH and did we mention it's less than $10?!

Spa Sciences SIMA Sonic Dermaplaning Device

We recently started shaving our face and we can't believe the results. Yup. You read that right. Shaving our face.

Skincare's buzziest new technique may seem a little intimidating at first but hear us out. Shaving your face, officially known by beauty gurus and estheticians everywhere as "dermaplaning", removes all the peach fuzz, dead skin, build up and other unwanted debris from the surface layer of your skin. What's left behind is a buttery soft, gently exfoliated base perfect for soaking up every last bit of your skincare routine. We especially love the way our makeup looks on a freshly shaven face! 😉

SERENE HOUSE Cannon Car Essential Oil Diffuser

We've been on an essential oil kick lately (hence yesterday's article 5 Ways to Add Essential Oils to Your Daily Routine. So when we stumbled across this mini car diffuser we had to have it! The device mounts easily onto most car vents and comes with 3 essential oil sticks for on-the-go aromatherapy.

Huggable Llama Cooling + Heating Pad

It's no secret "that time of the month" sucks. One way to make it a little less sucky? With this ADORABLE Llama Cooling + Heating Pad from Urban Outfitters. Set us up with this, a pint of Ben & Jerry's Half Baked ice cream and a cheesy rom-com and we can get through anything. 💪

